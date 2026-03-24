Oncologist explains why right-sided colon cancer is a ‘silent danger’, shares 5 warning signs
Find out why the right-sided colon cancer is more overlooked in contrast to the left-sided colon cancer. Learn how to identify the warning signs.
Colon cancer is widely talked about, and how widespread it has become. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of all cases.
The more common type is the left-sided colon cancer. Right-sided colon cancer also occurs, but with subtle, non-specific symptoms, making it harder to identify.
HT Lifestyle asked Dr Anil Thakwani, senior consultant and H.O.D. of Radiation Oncology at ShardaCare-Healthcity, why right-sided colon cancer may go unnoticed and what makes it different from other types.
Why is right-sided colon cancer alarming?
Right-sided colon cancer is described as the ‘silent’ one in contrast to its counterpart, left-sided colon cancer, through noticeable bowel changes.
Explaining why right-sided colon cancer's signs are silent, the oncologist shared, “The right side of the colon is a larger space, thus the tumour will take a longer time before it is obstructed or results in pain. This usually results in late diagnosis. It is a silent danger."
Now, Dr Thakwani shed light on the site, saying, “Right-sided colon cancer occurs in the first segment of the large intestine (ascending colon).” Most of the time, these cancers are overlooked compared to left-sided colon cancer. The main concern is that the warning signs remain mild until the disease has progressed.
Warning signs
The oncologist listed the critical signs in a detailed guide which may indicate right-sided colon cancer:
1. Unexplained bleeding
- Why it occurs: The tumour gradually bleeds into the bowel.
- What to notice: Unlike clear blood in stool, this slow internal bleeding can lead to anaemia (low haemoglobin).)
- Action: If you experience constant fatigue, weakness, or unexplained anaemia, consult a physician and consider additional diagnostic tests such as a colonoscopy.
2. Persistent bloating or abdominal pain
- Why it occurs: A growing tumour can affect normal bowel movement and digestion.
- What to notice: Many patients report a feeling of fullness or persistent bloating.
- Action: Do not ignore bloating that lasts for weeks, especially if accompanied by other symptoms.
3. Accidental, rapid, weight loss
- Why it occurs: Cancer cells require extra energy and can reduce appetite.
- What to notice: Losing weight without effort, especially over 4-5 kg, is a serious warning sign.
- Action: Unexplained weight loss should be checked by a doctor urgently.
4. Changes in bowel habits
- Why it occurs: The tumour interferes with normal intestinal function.
- What to notice: Can present as mild diarrhoea, irregular stools, or a sensation of incomplete bowel emptying.
- Action: Pay attention to changes lasting more than 2-3 weeks.
5. Constant fatigue
- Why it occurs: Linked to anaemia associated with occult bleeding.
- What to notice: Fatigue that does not go away.
- Action: Persistent fatigue should not be ignored.
Dr Thakwani further concluded by reiterating that early diagnosis is ‘life-saving’. Routine screening should be done for anyone who is more than 45 years old or the person who has a family history of colon cancer.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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