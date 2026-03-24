Oncologist explains why right-sided colon cancer is a ‘silent danger’, shares 5 warning signs

Colon cancer is widely talked about, and how widespread it has become. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 per cent of all cases. Find out how right-sided colon cancer differs from left-sided colon cancer. (Pixabay)

The more common type is the left-sided colon cancer. Right-sided colon cancer also occurs, but with subtle, non-specific symptoms, making it harder to identify.

HT Lifestyle asked Dr Anil Thakwani, senior consultant and H.O.D. of Radiation Oncology at ShardaCare-Healthcity, why right-sided colon cancer may go unnoticed and what makes it different from other types.

Why is right-sided colon cancer alarming? Right-sided colon cancer is described as the ‘silent’ one in contrast to its counterpart, left-sided colon cancer, through noticeable bowel changes.



Explaining why right-sided colon cancer's signs are silent, the oncologist shared, “The right side of the colon is a larger space, thus the tumour will take a longer time before it is obstructed or results in pain. This usually results in late diagnosis. It is a silent danger."

Now, Dr Thakwani shed light on the site, saying, “Right-sided colon cancer occurs in the first segment of the large intestine (ascending colon).” Most of the time, these cancers are overlooked compared to left-sided colon cancer. The main concern is that the warning signs remain mild until the disease has progressed.