What did Jessi Pierce husband say after her and kids horrific death? All we know as donations surge in for Mike Hinrichs

Following Jessi Pierce and her three children's heartbreaking deaths in a Minnesota house fire, contributions are being generously made for her husband via a GoFundMe campaign. Jessi Pierce and her children die in house fire. (Instagram/Jessi Pierce)

Pierce, 37, whose legal name is Jessi Hinrichs, tragically lost her life along with her children Hudson, 8, Cayden, 6, and Avery, 4, as well as the family dog, at their residence located on the 2100 block of Richard Avenue in in White Bear Lake.

At the time of the fire, Pierce's husband, Mike Hinrichs, was away on a work trip, as per a report from Daily Mail. Her death led to the creation of a GoFundMe campaign to assist him during this profoundly difficult time.

Initiated on Sunday afternoon, the fundraising efforts rapidly accumulated over $87,000 by Monday morning.

Also Read: Were Jessi Pierce, husband Mike Hinrichs facing financial woes? NHL reporter's old tweet resurfaces after tragic death

Here's what Mike Henrich said after wife and kids death Mike Hinrichs announced their unfortunate passing on social media this past Sunday, calling her “beautiful, vibrant, full of life”.

“She lit up every room she walked into and made everyone feel welcome. She left a lasting mark on everyone lucky enough to know her. Above all she was a devoted and loving mother to her three amazing children: Hudson, Cayden, and Avery,” he said in a tribute paid to her wife.

"While Jess was lucky to land her dream job writing about hockey, podcasting, and more, she spent every second beyond that creating adventures with her family. Avery loved fashion and dance. Cayden, a comedian-in-training loved wrestling for sport and for play. Hudson was full of curiosity and loved basketball and sports.

"Our hearts are heavy as we grieve this unimaginable tragedy. We hold onto the memories, the laugher, and the love they gave so freely."

Minnesota Wild, Jessi's neighbors react The Minnesota Wild described Pierce's passing as "tragic" and extended their sympathies to her family and friends.

"Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. Sher served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL," the statement said.

Neighbors of Pierce expressed their shock upon learning about the fatal blaze.

"The family that lives there, nice people, super nice. It's not something you want to wake up and hear about," Tony Wright said, as per CBS News.