Jessi Pierce GoFundMe: Who will receive the funds and how much money has been raised?

NHL journalist Jessi Pierce and her three children died in a tragic house fire on Saturday. Confirming her death, NHL extended deepest condolences to the Pierce family. A tragic house fire claimed the lives of NHL journalist Jessi Pierce and her three children, leaving her husband Mike Hinrichs to navigate this devastating loss.

“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the NHL said in a statement on X.

Pierce was a cherished journalist who reported on the NHL's Minnesota Wild for various media organizations. She, along with her children Hudson, Cayden, and Avery, was pronounced dead on Saturday after a fire consumed their residence in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

Also Read: Jessi Pierce family details: All about husband Mike, kids Hudson, Cayden and Avery after tragic White Bear Lake fire

Jessi Pierce and kids death: Probe is underway An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway, stated White Bear Lake police chief Greg Peterson in an email to the Daily Mail.

On Sunday, the 37-year-old was honored by NHL.com editor-in-chief Bill Price, who described her as an “absolute joy to work with.”

“The entire NHL.com team is devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jessi and her children,” he said. “Jessi's love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us. She will be deeply missed.”

Jessi Pierce and kids death: GoFundMe launched Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign has been launched to support her surviving spouse, Mike Hinrichs, who was reportedly away on business when the fire took place.

A GoFundMe page has so far accumulated $66,692 towards the $80,000 target set for donations for Jessi's surviving husband, Mike Hinrichs.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of Jessi Hinrichs (Pierce), her three children, and their family dog. Jessi had a larger-than-life personality and an even bigger heart. She was devoted to her family, going above and beyond to create many moments of joy and everlasting memories,” the page reads.

"The children, each with their own unique personalities, shared Jessi's zest for life and love for adventure. They leave behind Mike, husband to Jessi and loving father of their children, who is now experiencing an unimaginably difficult time.

"The funds are being raised to “cover funeral expenses and to provide financial support for the family during this period of grief.”

The GoFundMe page was created a person named Diana Johnson-Salvador. However, their relationship with Pierce and her family remains unclear.

Recognized as a dedicated mother, Pierce's latest social media images featured an outing to the ice cream shop with Hudson, Cayden, and Avery.

Alongside her contributions to NHL.com, Pierce also wrote for The Athletic, the Minnesota Hockey Journal, and Massachusetts Hockey, among various other publications.