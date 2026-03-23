Jessi Pierce family details: All about husband Mike, kids Hudson, Cayden and Avery after tragic White Bear Lake fire

A devastating house fire in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, has left a family and community in mourning after Jessi Pierce, 37, and her three children were killed in the blaze. Jessi Pierce and her three kids died in a fire in Minnesota on Saturday (Instagram/Jessi Pierce )

Emergency crews responded to the fire in the early hours of March 21 and found the home engulfed in flames, the White Bear Fire Department said. Pierce was later identified as the victim along with her three children, Hudson, Cayden and Avery.

Read more: Jessi Pierce death: Minnesota Wild reporter dies in White Bear Lake house fire

Jessi Pierce's family details Pierce is survived by her husband, Mike Pierce. The two were parents to their three children, Hudson, Cayden and Avery. The family also had a dog that passed away alongside Pierce and her three children in the fire.

In a message to the family, NHL reporter Michael Russo tweeted: “Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person - the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did. Jessi simply loved covering the Wild and hockey throughout Minnesota and had a way of brightening everyone’s day with her upbeat, bubbly personality. I have literally NEVER met anybody that had a way of being EVERYBODY’s friend.”

The Minnesota Wild further pays tribute to Pierce and said in a statement, “Jessi was a kind, compassionate person who cared deeply about her family and those around her.”

Pierce cherished her husband, Mike and was often public about her “gratefulness” for her family. In a tweet on X in 2022, Pierce wrote, “Today I’m grateful for a husband that will drive to Wisconsin where liquor stores are open because we forgot earlier this week.”

The editor-in-chief of NHL.com, Bill Price, said in a statement, “The entire NHL.com team is devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jessi and her children. Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us.”

Read more: Jessi Pierce, kids' last photos before tragic White Bear Lake fire surface

What happened at the White Bear Lake house? The White Bear Lake Fire Department reports that at around 5:25 a.m. local time on Saturday, March 21, firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at a single-family residence on the 2100 block of Richard Avenue.

Firefighters found Pierce, the three children, and a dog inside the house as soon as they started fighting the fire. Regretfully, the White Bear Lake Fire Department verified that everyone had passed away.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The investigation is being led by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.