Jessi Pierce family details: All about husband Mike, kids Hudson, Cayden and Avery after tragic White Bear Lake fire
Jessi Pierce and her kids died in the White Bear Lake fire on Saturday
A devastating house fire in White Bear Lake, Minnesota, has left a family and community in mourning after Jessi Pierce, 37, and her three children were killed in the blaze.
Emergency crews responded to the fire in the early hours of March 21 and found the home engulfed in flames, the White Bear Fire Department said. Pierce was later identified as the victim along with her three children, Hudson, Cayden and Avery.
Read more: Jessi Pierce death: Minnesota Wild reporter dies in White Bear Lake house fire
Jessi Pierce's family details
Pierce is survived by her husband, Mike Pierce. The two were parents to their three children, Hudson, Cayden and Avery. The family also had a dog that passed away alongside Pierce and her three children in the fire.
In a message to the family, NHL reporter Michael Russo tweeted: “Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person - the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did. Jessi simply loved covering the Wild and hockey throughout Minnesota and had a way of brightening everyone’s day with her upbeat, bubbly personality. I have literally NEVER met anybody that had a way of being EVERYBODY’s friend.”
The Minnesota Wild further pays tribute to Pierce and said in a statement, “Jessi was a kind, compassionate person who cared deeply about her family and those around her.”
Pierce cherished her husband, Mike and was often public about her “gratefulness” for her family. In a tweet on X in 2022, Pierce wrote, “Today I’m grateful for a husband that will drive to Wisconsin where liquor stores are open because we forgot earlier this week.”
The editor-in-chief of NHL.com, Bill Price, said in a statement, “The entire NHL.com team is devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jessi and her children. Jessi’s love of her family and hockey was evident in the energy and passion she brought to her work for us.”
Read more: Jessi Pierce, kids' last photos before tragic White Bear Lake fire surface
What happened at the White Bear Lake house?
The White Bear Lake Fire Department reports that at around 5:25 a.m. local time on Saturday, March 21, firefighters responded to a residential structure fire at a single-family residence on the 2100 block of Richard Avenue.
Firefighters found Pierce, the three children, and a dog inside the house as soon as they started fighting the fire. Regretfully, the White Bear Lake Fire Department verified that everyone had passed away.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The investigation is being led by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's Office.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More