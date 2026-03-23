Jessi Pierce's sweet post for her kids weeks before White Bear Lake house fire deaths surface; ‘Collecting my…’

In the now-resurfaced Instagram post, Pierce posted a photo of herself in what appears to be the backyard of her house, with her children. "In the caption, she wrote: Collecting my fill of sun and serotonin."

Amid the tragic death of the NHL.com reporter and her children, an Instagram post that Jessi Pierce made about her children just weeks before her death has resurfaced. They lived at a house in the 2100 block of Richard Avenue in White Bear Lake in Ramsey County, Minnesota .

The death of Minnesota Wild and NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children in a tragic house fire on Saturday has brought increased attention to her family. Jessi and her husband, Mike Pierce, shared three kids: two sons and a daughter.

The fire broke out at the house at 5:20am on Saturday. Neighbors reported that they saw the blaze tearing through the house even as four of the deceased victims were inside. White Bear Lake Fire Department said that when they arrived at the scene, they saw the house fully consumed by the fire.

The dead bodies of Jessi Pierce and her three children were recovered from the house.

Minnesota Wild, NHL Identify Pierce As Victims The White Bear Lake Fire Department did not identify the victims of the incident. The Minnesota Wild on Sunday identified Jessi Pierce. NHL.com, where Jessi Pierce worked, also published a report identifying Pierce.

Also read: Jessi Pierce family details: All about husband Mike, kids Hudson, Cayden and Avery after tragic White Bear Lake fire

The Minnesota Wild said in a statement: "The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children. Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL.

"Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them."

Meanwhile, the report on her death on NHL.com included a statement from the league expressing its grief over her death.

The statement read: “The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children. Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”