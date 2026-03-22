Jessi Pierce, kids' last photos from White Bear Lake ice cream shop surface after tragic fire
Popular NHL reporter Jessi Pierce, who covered the Minnesota Wild, her three children and family dog died in devastating house fire in White Bear Lake
Popular NHL reporter Jessi Pierce, who covered the Minnesota Wild, her three children and family dog died in devastating house fire in White Bear Lake. The five were at the ‘Cup and Cone’ ice cream shop shortly before the blaze in Minnesota.
Team releases emotional statement
The Minnesota Wild confirmed Pierce’s identity a day after the fire and shared a heartfelt tribute.
“The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children. Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL. Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them,” the team wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Last photos from White Bear Lake
Shortly before the fire broke, Pierce posted photos from the ice-cream shop. “Cup and cone opening day 3/20/26,” she wrote on social media. “bag(s) secured,” she added, along with pictures of her kids enjoying ice-cream.
Fire broke out early morning
According to the White Bear Lake Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-family home in the 2100 block of Richard Avenue shortly before 5:30 AM on Saturday.
Neighbors who called 911 reported seeing flames shooting through the roof and warned that people were likely still inside. When firefighters arrived, they encountered a severe situation. Officials "found a fully involved structure fire" and immediately began efforts to contain the blaze.
During their search of the home, responders discovered the bodies of one adult and three children inside. A dog was also found dead at the scene.
Investigation ongoing
Authorities have not yet released further details about the cause of the fire, and the investigation remains ongoing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More