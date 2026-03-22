Jessi Pierce, kids' last photos from White Bear Lake ice cream shop surface after tragic fire

Shortly before the fire broke, Pierce posted photos from the ice-cream shop. “Cup and cone opening day 3/20/26,” she wrote on social media. “bag(s) secured,” she added, along with pictures of her kids enjoying ice-cream.

“The Minnesota Wild organization is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Jessi Pierce and her children. Jessi was a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her. She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL. Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them,” the team wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Minnesota Wild confirmed Pierce’s identity a day after the fire and shared a heartfelt tribute.

Popular NHL reporter Jessi Pierce , who covered the Minnesota Wild, her three children and family dog died in devastating house fire in White Bear Lake. The five were at the ‘Cup and Cone’ ice cream shop shortly before the blaze in Minnesota.

Fire broke out early morning According to the White Bear Lake Fire Department, crews responded to reports of a fire at a single-family home in the 2100 block of Richard Avenue shortly before 5:30 AM on Saturday.

Neighbors who called 911 reported seeing flames shooting through the roof and warned that people were likely still inside. When firefighters arrived, they encountered a severe situation. Officials "found a fully involved structure fire" and immediately began efforts to contain the blaze.

During their search of the home, responders discovered the bodies of one adult and three children inside. A dog was also found dead at the scene.