Jessi Pierce cause of death: Minnesota Wild and NHL reporter dies in White Bear Lake house fire; details

“We are heartbroken and join the State of Hockey in mourning the tragic loss of Jessi and her children,” they wrote in a post on X. “May they rest in peace.”

Pierce was confirmed as one of the victims by the Minnesota Wild. The children killed in the fire was Pierce's, the Wild confirmed.

National Hockey League (NHL) reporter Jessi Pierce has been identified as one of the deceased in the house fire at White Bear Lake in Minnesota on Saturday. Pierce, along with her three children and a dog, died in the blaze that broke out on Saturday morning.

NHL.com, where Pierce reported, also confirmed her tragic death along with her children in an update on the website on Sunday.

“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” a statement from the NHL read. "Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”

Jessi Pierce Accident: What To Know About The White Bear Lake House Fire According to local media reports, the authorities in White Bear Lake, in Ramsey County, were notified about the fire around 5:26am local time on the 2100 block of Richard Avenue, and neighbors. Neighbors reported that they saw smoke coming out of the roof of the house while the four victims were still inside.

The fire was big, and local reports indicate that multiple fire crews, apart from those from White Bear Lake, responded to the incident. Local firefighters said that the fire was "fully involved" with the victims inside when they arrived. As of now, it is unclear what caused the fire.

Eventually, they recovered the body of Pierce, her three children and the dog from the site of the fire.

Minnesota Wild Issue Detailed Statement In a detailed statement, the Minnesota Wild said Pierce was "a kind, compassionate person that cared deeply about her family and those around her."

Also read: Jessi Pierce, kids' last photos from White Bear Lake ice cream shop surface after tragic fire

"She served as a dedicated ambassador for the game of hockey during her time covering the Wild and the NHL. Jessi and her children will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them," it added.

Meanwhile, tributes from fellow NHL reporters poured in for pierce on social media.

Kristin Krull, Minnesota Wild host, wrote on X: "Family isn’t always blood, but the people you choose and that couldn’t have been more true. Jessi was like another big sister to me. She had a confidence and a way of being able to talk to anyone that I envied. She had an unmatched work ethic and a huge heart."

There are no words to express how heartbroken we all are. Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person - the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did.

Michael Russo, Minnesota Wild reporter for The Athletic, wrote: "There are no words to express how heartbroken we all are. Jessi Pierce (Hinrichs) was the most vibrant person - the life of the party, always with a smile on her face, always bringing a passion to every article and podcast and interview she did."