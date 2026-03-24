Were Jessi Pierce, husband Mike Hinrichs facing financial woes? NHL reporter's old tweet resurfaces after tragic death

In a heartbreaking tragedy, NHL reporter and podcaster Jessi Pierce lost her life after a massive blaze broke out in her family house in White Bear Lake, Minnesota on Saturday morning. The three children and a pet dog of the 37-year-old journalist also died in the incident. NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children died in a house fire in Minnesota. (Jessi Pierce on Instagram)

On Sunday, the league issued a statement confirming the deaths of Pierce and her children, Hudson, Cayden, and Avery. “The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the NHL said.

Concerned neighbors noticed flames emerging through the roof of the residence and alerted 911, expressing their fears that people were inside.

Upon arrival, emergency crews encountered a "fully involved structure fire" and discovered the bodies of Pierce, her children, and their pet dog.

Also Read: Where was Jessi Pierce's husband during deadly White Bear Lake fire? All we know about Mike Hinrichs

Mike Hinrichs mourns wife Jessi Pierce's death Later, Mike Hinrichs, Jessi's husband, who is not believed to have been present at the property during the tragic incident, honored his "beautiful and vibrant" wife with heartfelt tributes.

“Jessi was beautiful, vibrant, and full of life – she lit up every room she walked into and made everyone feel welcome,” Hinrichs said.

“She left a lasting mark on everyone lucky enough to know her.”

Jessi Pierce's death probe A probe into the cause of the fire is currently underway, as per the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

“Our hearts ache for those involved in this tragedy,” the White Bear Lake Fire Department said.

Jessi Pierce's old tweet resurfaces: Was she facing finacial hardships? A tweet from Jessi dated March 18, 2020, has come to light again. It discussed the financial difficulties she and Mike encountered, even though she held a commendable position in sports media. Jessi was already well-known as an NHL reporter, but she and Mike still experienced financial challenges.

In 2020, Jessi tweeted that she and her husband, Mike, were managing four jobs to sustain their livelihood. Her tweet emphasized that the couple relied on various income streams, which had turned into a necessity rather than a luxury. She revealed in her tweet how they faced financial difficulties following Mike's layoff.

“In less than 1 week my husband & I went from having a combined 4 paying jobs to make ends meet, to having just one following his layoff today. Yeah. This all kind of sucks. Stay strong out there everyone. And stay kind to one another. Hardships are plentiful right now,” she wrote.

As they were facing financial crunch due to high living costs and the children expenses, an online user attempted to provide assistance.

“Sorry to hear this. Definitely tough and scary times. I won’t take my next trip to the rink for granted. That’s for sure. Hang in there, Jessi. Tapping into funds I never thought I would have to tap into. Sending love and strength. Let me know if I can help with anything,” one person wrote.

“Hope you are taking advantage of our state providing emergency Unemployment Insurance, Jessi and to all those of you out there that are currently displaced workers. My apologies. You have friends in us online,” another commented.