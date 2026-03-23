Where was Jessi Pierce's husband during deadly White Bear Lake fire? All we know about Mike Hinrichs
Jessi Pierce, a beloved NHL journalist, passed away on March 21 in a Minnesota house fire along with her children and dog.
NHL journalist Jessi Pierce tragically passed away, alongside her three children and a dog on March 21 after a fire broke out at her family's residence in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Jessi was a well-known figure in sports journalism, and her death has created a significant void in the industry, with the colleagues mourning her loss. She served as a reporter for the National Hockey League, specifically covering the Minnesota Wild.
Also Read: Jessi Pierce GoFundMe: Who will receive the funds and how much money has been raised?
Where was Mike Hinrichs, the husband of Jessi Pierce, during the fire incident?
Jessi and her children are survived by Mike Hinrichs. Following Jessi's passing, her colleagues, followers, and supporters have set up a GoFundMe page to cover the funeral expenses and to support Hinrichs. “They leave behind Mike, husband to Jessi and loving father of their children, who is now experiencing an unimaginably difficult time. We are raising funds to cover funeral expenses and to provide financial support for the family during this period of grief,” the page states.
According to a report from the Daily Mail, Hinrichs was away for work when the fire incident occurred.
Jessi and Mike's married life
In addition to her coverage of hockey, Pierce was recognized for her honest insights into married life. She often recounted stories about her husband, providing her followers with a glimpse into their relationship.
In a 2022 social media post, she wrote: “Today I'm grateful for a husband that will drive to Wisconsin where liquor stores are open because we forgot earlier this week 🤦🏼♀️Happy thanksgiving, ladies and gents!”
Last year, she shared a post regarding him discovering her viewing the film Miracle. She wrote "Overheard on my husband's conference call: "Are you watching a game?" “No, my wife is just watching Miracle for the millionth time.”"
In a heartbreaking statement on Sunday, NHL announced the passing of Pierce, 37, and her three children - Hudson, Cayden and Avery.
“The entire National Hockey League family sends our prayers and deepest condolences to the Pierce family on the passing of Jessi Pierce and her three young children,” the NHL said.
“Jessi loved our game and was a valued member of the NHL.com team for a decade. We will miss her terribly.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More