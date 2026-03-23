Where was Jessi Pierce's husband during deadly White Bear Lake fire? All we know about Mike Hinrichs

NHL journalist Jessi Pierce tragically passed away, alongside her three children and a dog on March 21 after a fire broke out at her family's residence in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Jessi was a well-known figure in sports journalism, and her death has created a significant void in the industry, with the colleagues mourning her loss. She served as a reporter for the National Hockey League, specifically covering the Minnesota Wild. Jessi Pierce and her three kids died in a fire in Minnesota on Saturday (Instagram/Jessi Pierce )

Also Read: Jessi Pierce GoFundMe: Who will receive the funds and how much money has been raised?

Where was Mike Hinrichs, the husband of Jessi Pierce, during the fire incident? Jessi and her children are survived by Mike Hinrichs. Following Jessi's passing, her colleagues, followers, and supporters have set up a GoFundMe page to cover the funeral expenses and to support Hinrichs. “They leave behind Mike, husband to Jessi and loving father of their children, who is now experiencing an unimaginably difficult time. We are raising funds to cover funeral expenses and to provide financial support for the family during this period of grief,” the page states.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Hinrichs was away for work when the fire incident occurred.

Jessi and Mike's married life In addition to her coverage of hockey, Pierce was recognized for her honest insights into married life. She often recounted stories about her husband, providing her followers with a glimpse into their relationship.

In a 2022 social media post, she wrote: “Today I'm grateful for a husband that will drive to Wisconsin where liquor stores are open because we forgot earlier this week 🤦🏼‍♀️Happy thanksgiving, ladies and gents!”

Last year, she shared a post regarding him discovering her viewing the film Miracle. She wrote "Overheard on my husband's conference call: "Are you watching a game?" “No, my wife is just watching Miracle for the millionth time.”"