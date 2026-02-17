Is Nancy Guthrie in Mexico? Fourth letter claims to know missing woman's whereabouts; '5 days ago I saw...'
Another anonymous email demanding Bitcoin for information on Nancy Guthrie claims Nancy was seen “south of the border” 5 days ago.
On Monday, it was reported that a fourth letter demanded bitcoin in return for information regarding the supposed abduction of Nancy Guthrie, 84, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, host of the NBC Today show.
According to TMZ, the message, was sent to the news outlet's inbox, used the same bitcoin wallet address previously referenced in earlier communications. The email sought payment again in exchange for revealing the identity of the person who allegedly kidnapped Nancy.
What does the ransom email say?
TMZ released the contents of the email that they received from the same Bitcoin account as the other 3 notes. The ransom email said, “I know what I saw 5 days ago south of the border, and I was told to shut up so I know who he is, and that was definitely Nancy with them.”
The email's sender said he had a prior burglary conviction from 10 years ago and does not want to divulge the information that could possibly implicate him.
The email also specifies that the ransom demand remains the same asbefore, i.e., $50,000 in bitcoin in return for the information.
In the third email that TMZ had received on Friday, the sender claimed that there was more than one person involved in Nancy's disappearance case and that law enforcement should “be prepared to go International.” The latest email also refers to more than one person being in the alleged kidnapping.
The FBI has increased the reward money
Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have made repeated emotional public pleas for information, urging those responsible or anyone with relevant knowledge to come forward.
Savannah released another video plea on February 16 with a direct message to whoever is responsible for Nancy's disappearance, “It’s never too late to do the right thing.”
The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Office have received a growing number of tips from the public regarding the case. Last week, the FBI doubled the reward to $100,000 for credible information leading to her safe return or the arrest of those responsible.
