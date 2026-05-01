Lorna Hajdini JP Morgan scandal: Texas founder wants CEO Jamie Dimon to take strict action; ‘go full scorched earth’

Lorna Hajdini, Executive Director for Leveraged Finance at JPMorgan, was accused of sexually harassing a junior staff member in a bombshell lawsuit. The case was first reported on by Daily Mail and drew intense scrutiny on Hajdini. Lorna Hajdini works for JPMorgan whose CEO is Jamie Dimon. (X/@AkademiksTV, X/@AdameMedia)

Amid this, she deleted her LinkedIn account and claims were made that her Instagram account was also set to private amid the controversy. While the accusations against Hajdini caught the attention of many people online, she denied any wrongdoing.

Further, JPMorgan – who were also made a party in the lawsuit – had a spokesperson tell Mail that the claims held no merit and an internal investigation had found as much. Now, New York Post, which also identified the person leveling the accusations against Hajdini, reported that the lawsuit has been retracted for corrections.

Also Read | Man messages Lorna Hajdini amid JPMorgan sexual abuse row, claims to get a reply

This has led many to believe that the initial claims made about Hajdini were untrue. At the same time, many have begun to clamor for JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon to take action against the accuser, if the allegations turn out to be false.

“Jamie Dimon is going to blow casket. Rightfully so, that CEO does not take nonsense,” one person wrote on X. Others also backed Hajdini's position. Hinting at a lawsuit, one person wrote “you laugh now, but that j.p. morgan lady is gonna own half of manhattan when the dust settles.” Another added “I think we're all on Team Lorna here. The allegations are almost certainly false and defamatory...”.

However, it's not just average internet users who are getting in on the conversation. Nalin Haley, political activist and son of Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, wrote “Lol bro got laid off, tried to say it was racial bias, and when that didn’t work he made up (a very obvious) fake harassment case. He needs to go to jail for a long time. I feel for the woman.” He added “This is why regardless of the gender you shouldn’t just believe anyone immediately. Also, both men and women CAN and HAVE been victims and this guy making this up is invalidating all those very real and tragic experiences.”

Texas CEO makes urgent appeal to Jamie Dimon Amid this, Bobby Fijan, a Texas-based CEO and co-founder of the American Housing Corporation has made an urgent appeal to Jamie Dimon, seeking strong action in the matter. Fijan, as a person of the business world, shared his thoughts on X.

“As a PR matter … Dimon should jump in, and go full scorched earth,” he wrote.