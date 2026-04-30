Lorna Hajdini: 5 things about JPMorgan executive accused of sexually harassing junior employee

Lorna Hajdini, a JPMorgan executive, has been accused of using her power to sexually harass and abuse a junior male employee, a report noted, citing a lawsuit. Hajdini has been accused of drugging said staffer, subjecting him to racial abuse, and threatening his career when he said no to her advances. Lorna Hajdini a JPMorgan executive faces a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault. (LinkedIn/Lorna Hajdini)

She has also been accused of coercing the married banker into ‘non-consensual and humiliating sex acts’ over months, despite him pleading her to stop, the Daily Mail reported, citing the suit.

What Lorna Hajdini has been accused of The banker further claimed that Hajdini admitted to drugging him using ‘roofies’ – the date rape drug – on numerous occasions. During one encounter she allegedly berated him because he cried while she performed a sex act on him against his will, the report further outlined.

The complainant, identified as John Doe, in the lawsuit, alleged that the abuse began almost immediately after Hajdini and he began to work together in the spring of 2024. As per Doe, in early May 2024, Hajdini dropped her pen next to his desk and while bending to pick it up, rubbed his leg and squeezed his calf.

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“Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players… they get me so wet,” she allegedly remarked, as per the complainant's claim. Doe alleged that the advances only became more explicit thereon. One time, when she invited him for drinks and he refused, Hajdini allegedly said “f you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you,” the complaint added.

The man also alleged that Hajdini had propositioned him for oral sex twice. “Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy,” he accused the senior executive of saying. He also accused Hajdini of threatening him with professional retribution.

“You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy,” she allegedly said about his promotion. Doe alleged that the event where she said this, also saw Hajdini grope his groin under the table, and spit on her hands before running them over his neck and head. Doe alleged that these turned into direct sexual assault soon.

In 2024 summer, Hajdini allegedly showed up to a place she knew Doe would be at. She has been accused of saying “Do you want to get promoted at year end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this,” as per the lawsuit.

Hajdini has also been accused of racially insulting Doe's wife while engaging in a sexual act. Doe also claimed that Hajdini forcibly performed oral sex on him. When he began to cry, she allegedly admonished him for failing to get an erection, the complaint outlines. She also allegedly made Doe perform oral sex on her.

“Afraid that Ms. Hajdini would act on her threats to retaliate against him, [Doe], embarrassed and humiliated, complied with her demands,” the lawsuit reportedly noted.

As per Doe, he was assaulted later in the month again, when Hajdini again berating him for not sustaining arousal and allegedly made another racist remark about his genitals.

The complaint further notes that in September 2024, Hajdini again threatened him if he did not have sex with her, and also berated his professional performance. “I f**king own you! I will make you pay… Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner. You really think [management]... want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?... If you don’t f**k my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion,” she allegedly said.

Doe has also accused JPMorgan of enabling her behavior. A spokesperson for the company contradicted the accusations leveled and said “Following an investigation, we don’t believe there’s any merit to these claims,' said the spokesman. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations.”

However, the Mail report has sparked a lot of interest in who Lorna Hajdini is. Here's all you need to know about the JPMorgan executive.