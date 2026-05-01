Man messages Lorna Hajdini amid JPMorgan sexual abuse row, claims to get a reply

A JP Morgan executive, Lorna Hajdini, is facing shocking sexual abuse allegations. A former junior colleague filed a lawsuit against her claiming that she harassed him, drugged him and performed sexual acts on him despite his repeated denials. Understandably, social media is now rife with discussions about Hajdini, with a podcaster’s tweet thread particularly capturing the public’s attention. JP Morgan executive Lorna Hajdini, who is being accused of sexually abusing a junior colleague. (X/@durbunhaber)

After the row broke out, Murray Hill Guy shared a tweet claiming he realised he was connected to Lorna Hajdini on LinkedIn. “Been a connection for years with her…what’s my move?” he asked in a post.

Also Read: JP Morgan exec allegedly sexually abused junior while he cried ‘don’t make me do this’

In the next tweet, captioned “Here goes nothing…,”, he claimed he was dropping a message to the JP Morgan executive.

The message read, “Hi Lorna - saw your role as Executive Director at J.P. Morgan and your Stern background. I'm currently pursuing opportunities in the space and would value the chance to connect and learn from your experience. Appreciate any guidance you're open to sharing.”

In a tweet posted on April 30, he said he had received a reply from Lorna Hajdini. He shared a screenshot of his previous message, and the response to it read, “Please send your resume to email ID [redacted].”

He shared the tweet with a caption: “Holy s**t, am I in???”

Hajdini's LinkedIn account, which was previously visible, has now been deleted.