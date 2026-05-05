Shooting near JD Vance's motorcade? Fact-checking claims on Washington DC Secret Service-involved incident

A shooting took place in Washington DC today, which prompted a brief lockdown in the White House, given the proximity to the spot. The Secret Service was involved in the incident and released a statement. US Vice President JD Vance reportedly passed from an area where a shooting took place moments later, in DC. (REUTERS) They said “U.S. Secret Service personnel are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at 15th Street and Independence Avenue in Washington, D.C. One individual was shot by law enforcement; their condition is currently unknown. Please avoid the area as emergency crews are responding.” The DC police also confirmed the shooting had taken place. Following the incident a press conference was also held by Secret Service Deputy Director Matthew Quinn. “They returned fire and engaged. That individual was hit, he was transported to the hospital. At least one, only one bystander was hit by the suspect. That individual, the juvenile, did not sustain any life-threatening injuries, but he's also receiving treatment at the hospital,” he said in the video.

Meanwhile, several posts on X claimed that the shooting had taken place near Vice President JD Vance's motorcade. “The man reportedly opened fire near Vice President JD Vance‘s motorcade in the vicinity of the White House,” one page claimed. Independent journalist Nick Sortor also added “An armed man opened fire in the vicinity of JD Vance’s motorcade near the White House, per USSS.” Shooting near JD Vance's motorcade? Fact-check Despite the claims, there has been no shooting near Vance's motorcade. The Secret Service noted that the shooting had taken place ‘minutes after’ Vance's motorcade had passed through the area. Also Read | Pentagon's picture of Iran war a 'rosy one'? JD Vance concerned Trump not getting full brief: Report NewsNation's Libbey Dean also noted on X “'Not long' before the shooting near the National Mall Vice President Vance’s motorcade passed through the area, per Secret Service deputy director.”