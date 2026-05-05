White House: Shooting nearby in Washington DC prompts lockdown and evacuations; first details

A shooting was reported near the White House on Monday prompting a lockdown in parts and leading to evacuations. Newsmax reporter James Rosen said on X “Gunshots fired near the @WhiteHouse complex, at 15th and Independence.” A shooting near the White House prompted a lockdown in parts. (X/@sentdefender)

He added that the Secret Service was putting the press office and other locations under lockdown.

CNBC photojournalist Megan Cassella added “U.S. Secret Service just evacuated us from our camera position at the White House north lawn. We’re now gathering in the briefing room. No indication as to what’s going on.” She shared a photo of people huddled together.