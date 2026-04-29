Cole Tomas Allen's chilling hotel selfie before WHCD emerges; officials note suspect's ‘smirk’

Chilling new evidence has emerged in the case against Cole Tomas Allen, man who allegedly opened fire at the White House Correspondent's dinner. Suspect’s selfie taken minutes before the incident becomes key evidence in court. (Cole Allen/Linkedin; Donald Trump/Truth Social )

According to a government memo submitted on Wednesday, Cole Allen who is 31 snapped a selfie in his Washington Hilton hotel room at around 8:03pm local time on Saturday night, which is less than 30 minutes before he allegedly attempted to shoot the ballroom where President Donald Trump and senior government officials were gathered.

The image shows Allen smirking at the mirror while visibly armed with a sheathed knife, a shoulder holster, pliers, wire cutters and a small leather bag described in the document as “consistent in appearance”, the same bag which he had when he was caught, as per TMZ.

The photo was submitted into evidence to support the government's motion for Allen to remain in custody while awaiting trial.