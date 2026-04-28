White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, was arraigned in US District Court Monday, April 27, on charges stemming from the April 25 incident. Donald Trump and other government officials had to be evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots broke out. Cole Allen update: Dept. of Justice announces charges against WHCD shooter, including ‘attempt to assassinate POTUS’ (Photo by @REALDONALDTRUMP / TRUTH SOCIAL / AFP) (AFP)

Charges against Cole Tomas Allen Allen is now charged by complaint with one count of attempt to assassinate the President of the United States, transportation of a firearm & ammunition in interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence, the U.S. Department of Justice confirmed.

"Cole Allen now faces the full weight of federal justice,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. “This alleged assassin was stopped because of the courage and professionalism of law enforcement officers who responded without hesitation by doing their jobs. Because of them, the President of the United States, administration officials and all attendees at the dinner were safe. Make no mistake: deranged attacks on our elected officials will never go unpunished."

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FBI Director Kash Patel said, “The evidence is abundantly clear: Cole Tomas Allen traveled to Washington D.C. for the purpose of assassinating President Trump and targeting members of the Trump administration. Thanks to the heroic actions of our brave law enforcement partners who acted quickly and professionally, Allen did not succeed - and now, he will be held fully accountable. This FBI and our interagency partners have worked around the clock over the past two days investigating this case, and today’s charges are the first step in justice being served and providing answers to the American people.”