Kari Lake raises concerns about ‘nonexistent security’ at WHCD, ‘Nobody asked to visibly inspect my ticket…’

Kari Lake, Senior Advisor for the U.S. Agency for Global Media, has raised serious concerns about the security at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where Cole Tomas Allen carried out a shooting. Donald Trump and other government officials were evacuated from the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner after gunshots broke out. Kari Lake raises concerns about ‘nonexistent security’ at WHCD (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) (AP)

In a post on X, Lake said that when she entered the venue, nobody wanted to inspect her ticket, and that she was not even asked for a photo identification.

“I can’t believe how lax the security was at the White House correspondents dinner tonight. Upon entering nobody asked to visibly INSPECT my ticket nor asked for my photo identification. All one had to do was flash what appeared to be a ticket and they were fine with that. When you consider you are entering a roomful of fake news media —90% of whom hate the President you would think they would have better security. This is what happened when what sounded like gunfire erupted,” Lake wrote.

She added, “On the way out, I called-out a bunch of the disgusting Media who have been pushing hatred toward President Trump for years. They are a big part of the discord in this country.”