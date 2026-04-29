Pentagon's picture of Iran war a 'rosy one'? JD Vance concerned Trump not getting full brief: Report

As the war between the United States and Iran escalates, a report has surfaced, claiming that Vice President JD Vance is worried that President Donald Trump may not be getting the full picture of the conflict from the Pentagon. Advisors to the vice president have also stated that Vance continues to raise these issues in a way that does not cause a rift in the Trump administration. (Bloomberg)

As per a report by The Atlantic, the vice president's main concern as the conflict continues is that the US may run out of its weapons, especially its missile stockpiles.

People familiar with the matter also told reporters that Vance has questioned the accuracy of the Pentagon's information about the war.

Vance's concerns also come after a NBC News report stated that Trump is being shown two-minute Instagram reels as part of his briefings on the Iran war, which portray the US 'wins' and a relatively 'rosy picture.'

Citing officials close to the US president, NBC added that a certain amount of concern remains that Trump is not receiving the "full scope of information."

Vance sceptical of Pete Hegseth, Caine? As per the Atlantic, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and General Dan Caine, who is the Joint Chiefs of Staff chair, have publicly stated that Washington continues to have a "robust ammunition stockpile."

Despite these statements in almost all Pentagon briefings, the vice president continues to doubt the availability of missile systems. Expressing these concerns "as his own", rather than blaming Hegseth or Caine, Vance stated that Washington would require these same stockpiles to defend Taiwan, South Korea and Europe.

Advisors to the vice president have also stated that Vance continues to raise these issues in a way that does not cause a rift in the Trump administration.

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Furthermore, Vance's concerns have been flagged in a hostile manner, with White House officials telling The Atlantic that such questions are common from the president's national-security team.

Pentagon's picture of Iran 'incomplete' Officials have also stated that the Pentagon briefings, which take place at 8am, come at a time when Trump is known to watch Fox News, further raising questions about Hegseth's claims made during the war.

Despite the claim from the US that Iran's military has been "destroyed," the Islamic Republic continues to operate two-thirds of its air force, small and fast boats, as well as its missiles.

One such example was in March, when the defence secretary stated that the US military had "complete control" of Iranian skies. However, a month later, Iranian forces downed an American fighter jet, prompting a major rescue operation in Tehran.