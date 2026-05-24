Bettina Anderson: Beau Wrigley and more, past relationships in focus after wedding with Donald Trump Jr

Bettina Anderson and Donald Trump Jr got married on Saturday in the Bahamas. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson in Miami, Florida. (via REUTERS)

“Don and Bettina are wonderful together. I’m so proud to have witnessed so much of their journey as a couple. They truly light up around each other and it’s been amazing watching their story unfold. Couldn’t be happier for them on their special day,” Eric Trump told Page Six. Among Trump family members, Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany Trump were present along with their spouses.

Notably, this is Donald Trump Jr's second marriage. He was earlier married to Vanessa Trump, who is now dating legendary golfer Tiger Woods. The couple had five kids together, including Kai Trump, and the children were in attendance for the private island wedding as well.

Now, the news of the couple tying the knot has put focus on Bettina's past relationships.

Bettina Anderson: A look at her past relationships Bettina Anderson has never been married before. However, she was engaged to chewing gum heir Beau Wrigley, as per Page Six. The Daily Beast also reported on their relationship, noting that William “Beau” Wrigley Jr. was in a confirmed relationship with Anderson in 2017.

At the time, his net worth was estimated to be around $3.4 billion and he was over two decades older than her, the publication reported.

It also described Anderson as Palm Beach, Florida's ‘It girl’ and noted that she had been one of the most eligible bachelorettes in her circle for years. The report further noted that Anderson had been linked to Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel, who had been estimated to have a net worth of $46.8 billion.

Don Trump Jr's net worth as of 2025 is estimated to be over $300 million, according to Forbes.

(This story is being updated)