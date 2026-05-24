Donald Trump Jr. shut down Bettina Anderson’s White House wedding dream? Report reveals shocking plan change

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson may have tied the knot in a lavish Bahamas celebration, but a new report claims the couple’s wedding plans originally involved a far more high-profile location: the White House. US President Donald Trump, followed by Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson step off Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida. (AFP)

According to multiple unnamed sources referenced in a CNN report, Anderson had reportedly floated the idea of hosting their wedding at the White House before the plan was ultimately scrapped.

Bettina Anderson wanted White House ceremony? Anderson initially hoped for a White House wedding, which would have made the ceremony one of the rare weddings hosted at the presidential residence.

However, according to the outlet, Donald Trump Jr. allegedly opposed the idea, reportedly citing the ongoing tensions involving Iran as a key reason it was not the right time for such a celebration.

The report further claimed that President Donald Trump also agreed the White House would not be an appropriate venue under the circumstances.

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Instead, the couple opted for what TMZ described as a smaller and more private celebration in the Bahamas. The outlet also reported that the pair had officially married earlier in Palm Beach, Florida, before their getaway wedding festivities.

White House reception still possible? While the White House wedding idea may have been shelved, the report suggested that a follow-up celebration at the presidential residence could still happen later this year.

Neither Donald Trump Jr. nor Bettina Anderson has publicly addressed the wedding venue reports so far. The White House has not publicly commented on the claims either.

According to the White House Historical Association, a wedding involving Donald Trump Jr. at the White House would have been a rare modern event. The report noted it would have marked only the 20th White House wedding in US history.

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The most recent high-profile White House wedding took place in 2022, when President Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden married Peter Neal on the South Lawn.

Trump skips son's wedding President Donald Trump reportedly did not attend the Bahamas celebration. He said he would remain in Washington, DC, amid developments related to Iran and ongoing diplomatic discussions in the region.

The report comes as Trump has been engaged in multiple high-level conversations with Middle Eastern leaders regarding a possible agreement involving Iran and regional security issues.