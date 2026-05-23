Trump health update: POTUS says he has known his son ‘for a long time’; Internet baffled by bizarre remarks

US President Donald Trump sparked online debate over his health after making an unusual comment while speaking about his son, Donald Trump Jr., during an Oval Office press conference on Thursday. President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The moment came when Trump was asked whether he planned to attend Don Jr.’s reported wedding to socialite Bettina Anderson in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend.

Responding to reporters, Trump said, “He'd like me to go. I'm going to try. I said, ‘This is not a good time for me.’ I have a thing called Iran and other things. He's a person I've known for a long time.”

The remark went viral online, with many social media users expressing confusion over Trump referring to his own son as “a person I’ve known for a long time.”