Trump prioritizes Iran over son Don Jr.'s weekend wedding: 'Not good timing'

Donald Trump Jr. is set to marry Bettina Anderson in an intimate ceremony in the Bahamas this weekend, according to CNN. Sources told the outlet that fewer than 50 guests are expected to attend the wedding, including immediate family members and the couple’s closest friends.

Will Donald Trump attend the wedding?

US President Donald Trump, followed by Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson step off Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida.(AFP)

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Donald Trump may skip his son’s wedding due to his schedule and the couple’s desire for a private ceremony.

Asked about the event in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump told reporters, "He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it."

“This is not good timing for me,” he added. “Everything called Iran and other things.”

A source told CNN that Trump was long expected not to attend, partly because the couple wanted to keep the ceremony extremely private. The president’s public schedule also does not currently indicate travel to the Bahamas.

“That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed,” Trump said, referring to potential media criticism.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Don Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding hit with unfortunate family news amid postponment rumors Who is Bettina Anderson? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Don Jr, Bettina Anderson wedding hit with unfortunate family news amid postponment rumors Who is Bettina Anderson? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Bettina Anderson was born in December 1986 to entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. She was raised in Palm Beach, Florida. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bettina Anderson was born in December 1986 to entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. She was raised in Palm Beach, Florida. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Her father became one of the youngest bank presidents in the United States when he began leading Worth Avenue National Bank at age 26. He later served on the board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and the national board of governors for the American Red Cross, according to PEOPLE. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her father became one of the youngest bank presidents in the United States when he began leading Worth Avenue National Bank at age 26. He later served on the board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and the national board of governors for the American Red Cross, according to PEOPLE. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Anderson attended Columbia University and graduated in 2009 with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anderson attended Columbia University and graduated in 2009 with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation. {{/usCountry}}

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Anderson and her brothers founded The Paradise Fund, a nonprofit focused on disaster relief and community support.

In 2021, she launched the Project Paradise Film Fund, which supports storytelling centered on Florida’s wildlife and conservation efforts.

She has five siblings: Mea Stone, Bebe McCranels, Kristina McPherson, Harry Loy Anderson III and Kent Anderson.

Also Read: Donald Trump Jr. faces backlash over ‘insane’ post on daughter Kai's birthday

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s relationship timeline

Donald Trump Jr. was first linked to Anderson in August 2024 when the pair were spotted together at brunch. They were later seen again in December 2024 during Anderson’s birthday dinner at Buccan, a popular Palm Beach restaurant.

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The couple was later photographed holding hands while walking on the beach, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Anderson also accompanied Trump Jr. to several high-profile events, including the Republican National Convention and a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

They continued making public appearances together throughout 2025, including attending the FIFA Club World Cup alongside President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. The couple announced their engagement in December 2025.

Donald Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 until their separation in 2018. The former couple shares five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. He was also engaged to former Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle from 2020 to 2024.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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