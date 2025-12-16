Who is Bettina Anderson? All about Donald Trump Jr's fiancee; watch first reaction after announcement

President Donald Trump's eldest child, Donald Trump Jr has taken a step towards marriage. He's now engaged to girlfriend Bettina Anderson. The announcement came from Trump at the White House on December 15, after which Trump Jr noted how one never knows what the answer is going to be before, sharing gleefully that Anderson had said yes. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson have announced their engagement. (REUTERS)

Anderson was also invited to speak and she noted how much of a privilege it was to be present at the White House and praised First Lady Melania Trump for the decorations that had been put up. She also went on to call this the ‘most unbelievable week of her life’ and noted that Trump Jr was the ‘love of her life’. Anderson also said she felt like the ‘luckiest girl in the world’ amidst cheers from the onlookers.

Who is Bettina Anderson?

Anderson and Donald Trump Jr were first seen holding hands in December 2024, when he was engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, current US ambassador to Greece. They broke off the engagement that year itself.

Anderson is a well known Florida socialite and was born in December 1986 to Harry Loy Anderson Jr., the entrepreneur and wealthy banker, and Inger Anderson, the philanthropist. She grew up in Palm Beach, Florida, and was residing there as of July 2025, as per People magazine.

Her father was president of Worth Avenue National Bank at 26, becoming the youngest to lead a national bank in the nation. Speaking about her mom, Anderson had told Fashion Week Daily in 2022, she ‘has always been an inspiration to me.’

For her part, Anderson attended Columbia, graduating with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation, in 2009, as per her LinkedIn profile. “Experienced Director Of Business Development with a demonstrated history of working in the pharmaceutical industry. Skilled in Sales, Market Research, Management, Sales Presentations and Philanthropy,” her bio reads. She's also the Founder and CEO of BAE Ventures LLC as per her profile.

Anderson does a bit of modeling too, as per her photos on Instagram. She's been on the cover of Quest magazine in 2020, and had a photoshoot for Hamilton Jewelers. She's also been featured in Palm Beach Illustrated in 2021, with the publication calling her a ‘local influencer’. Along with her brothers, Anderson founded The Paradise Fund, a nonprofit aimed at helping organizations with disaster relief.