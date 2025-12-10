Tim Walz's daughter calls out Trump Jr's ‘daddy issues’ in scorching clapback, ‘You and your family…’

The daughter of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has encouraged Donald Trump Jr. to seek assistance for his “daddy issues” in a sharp reply to the president's son. Tim Walz's daughter Hope Walz and Donald Trump Jr. (X/AP )

Hope Walz, aged 24, responded to Don Jr. after he supported the president's use of an ableist term to refer to her father. “Oh, Don. It is so clear that your dad does not love you,” the 24-year-old remarked to the president's eldest son in a video shared on TikTok earlier this week.

This biting video follows President Trump's use of an ableist slur to describe 2024 Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz in a Truth Social post last month. Last week, Don Jr. made a jab at Hope's father while defending his own father's language.

The son of the President posted a video of Governor Walz stating that individuals are passing by his residence and shouting the slur on X. “They’re not wrong,” he wrote.

Hope Walz claps back at Trump Jr.

“If there is any love there, it’s not for your compassion, like my dad loves me, but instead your cruelty, and that's not love,” Hope responded to Don Jr in a harsh retort on Monday. “I genuinely feel sad that you and your family feel the need to degrade and put down large swaths of the country in an attempt to make yourself feel better,” she said.

‘My family and I will always be richer than yours,’ Hope Walz to Don Jr.

Continuing her tirade against Walz, she said, “My family and I will always be richer than yours, always because we don’t find joy in this. We find joy in each other and spending time together and doing quality good things for this world together, not tearing other people down.”

“Those daddy issues are so, so clear, and I genuinely do feel sad for you,” she added.

She urged Don Jr. to pursue assistance. She then extended her best wishes for his success, saying: “You know, joy and love and happiness with my family, because at the end of the day, that’s what matters. So, good luck, Don. Good luck.”