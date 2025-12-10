How did Sophie Kinsella die? Confessions of a Shopaholic novelist passes away at 55

Sophie Kinsella, the author of the best-selling novel Confessions of a Shopaholic, passed away at the age of 55, as per her family. Sophie Kinsella, famed for her book Confessions of a Shopaholic, died at 55 after a brain cancer diagnosis. Her family announced her peaceful passing, celebrating her love for family and music(REUTERS)

In 2022, the author, whose true name is Madeleine Sophie Wickham, was diagnosed with a severe type of brain cancer.

In a social media statement posted to her accounts on Wednesday, the family said: “We are heartbroken to announce the passing this morning of our beloved Sophie (aka Maddy, aka Mummy). She died peacefully, with her final days filled with her true loves: family and music and warmth and Christmas and joy.”

Kinsella's literary works have achieved sales exceeding 50 million copies across over 60 nations and have been translated into more than 40 different languages.

In 2024, Kinsella revealed that she had received a diagnosis of glioblastoma two years prior.

Moving further, the family statement read: "We can't imagine what life will be like without her radiance and love of life.

"Despite her illness, which she bore with unimaginable courage, Sophie counted herself truly blessed - to have such wonderful family and friends, and to have had the extraordinary success of her writing career.

“She took nothing for granted and was forever grateful for the love she received. She will be missed so much our hearts are breaking.”

Who was Sophie Kinsella?

Kinsella was born in London in 1969 and pursued music studies at New College, Oxford, before transitioning to philosophy, politics, and economics.

At the age of 24, she authored her debut novel, The Tennis Party, under her married name, Madeleine Wickham, while also working as a financial journalist.

The novel received critical acclaim and achieved top 10 bestseller status. She subsequently published six additional novels under the name Madeleine Wickham.

Five years later, writing as Sophie Kinsella, she released The Secret Dreamworld of a Shopaholic, which is also known as Confessions of a Shopaholic.

She is survived by her spouse Henry and their five children.

Sophie Kinsella's cause of death: What is a glioblastoma?

Glioblastomas are the most lethal and aggressive form of brain cancer.

In the UK, approximately 3,200 individuals receive a diagnosis of glioblastoma each year. Out of this number, only 160 manage to survive for five years or longer.

This type of cancer is characterized by rapid growth; glioblastomas tend to spread within the brain and can recur even after surgical removal.

Symptoms can differ, but may include headaches resulting from increased pressure, alterations in personality, and difficulties with memory. Individuals might also face challenges in speaking, experience profound fatigue, depression, seizures, and visual impairments.

Standard treatments typically involve chemotherapy and radiotherapy, or if the patient's condition allows, a surgeon will attempt to excise as much of the cancerous tissue as possible during surgery.