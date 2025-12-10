Who is Jacob Lee Bard? Frankfort Police arrests Kentucky State University shooting suspect, mugshot released

Campus of Kentucky State University witnessed a tragic shooting incident on December 9, 2025, resulting in the death of one student and leaving another in critical condition. Following the shooting, authorities launched an investigation and apprehended a suspect. Jacob Lee Bard arrested: Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Whitney Moore Young Jr. Hall on Kentucky State University's campus in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025. (Hannah Brown/The State Journal via AP)(AP)

Jacob Lee Bard, hailing from Evansville, Indiana, is facing charges of murder and first-degree assault, as investigators work diligently to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to this act of violence. Police informed that they received a call regarding an “active aggressor” near Whitney M. Young Jr. Hall, a dormitory located on the southern part of the campus. They arrested him following joint efforts with campus security.

One of the two injured students who were taken to the hospital unfortunately died from their wounds, while the other is still in critical but stable condition, as per MARCA.

Who is Jacob Lee Bard? All we know about alleged Kentucky shooting suspect

Amid the ongoing probe, the person identified as Bard is presently being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail. Police later release mugshot of 48 years old Bard, who was not enrolled at Kentucky State University (KSU).

Although officials emphasize that the act appears to be an isolated incident, law enforcement has not yet established a motive and it is unclear whether Bard had any prior connection to the victims.

Following the shooting, KSY enacted a lockdown across the campus, canceled all classes and events for the rest of the week, and provided students with the option to return home.

Kentucky State University President condemns ‘senseless tragedy’

KSU President Dr. Koffi C. Akakpo referred to the incident as “a senseless tragedy” and conveyed profound condolences for the victims and the university community.

“As a parent, I cannot imagine receiving the call I placed today to the parents. Our students need prayers. Kentucky State University needs prayers,” Akakpo stated.

Meanwhile, state and university authorities, including Governor Andy Beshear, have promised help and called for calm. However, students, faculty, and families are still struggling with shock and loss.

Authorities are still conducting an investigation, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to ascertain the complete details regarding the attack.