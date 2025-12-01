What is Mark Stoops’ net worth? Kentucky football coach fired after 13 seasons, check out his buyout details

Mark Stoops has been dismissed as Kentucky's head coach following a disappointing season(Getty Images via AFP) Mark Stoops has been fired as Kentucky's head football coach after 13 seasons, marking the end of an era that included eight bowl appearances. Mark Stoops fired: Kentucky has decided to part ways with head coach Mark Stoops following a second consecutive losing season, as reported by On3’s Pete Nakos and Chris Low. Stoops has just completed his 13th season at Kentucky and holds the record as the school’s all-time winningest football coach.

After losing to Louisville, Stoops mentioned last week that he would not voluntarily resign from coaching the team. “Like, I’m going to walk away? Are you kidding me? … Zero percent chance I walk,” Stoops told reporters on Saturday.

“I’m going to be here as far as I’m concerned,” he continued. “Now I can’t control what decision [is going] to be made. If you’re asking me, I said zero. Zero means zero.”

However, when school officials discussed the possibility of a separation, Stoops expressed his willingness to negotiate an agreement that would enable Kentucky to distribute the payments over several years rather than making a single lump sum payment, according to Low.

A look at Mark Stoops career

The native of Ohio led the program to an unprecedented level of consistency, achieving eight consecutive bowl appearances from 2016 to 2023, a record that remains unmatched in the history of the school.

Under Stoops' leadership, Kentucky transformed its reputation from being an SEC bottom-dweller to becoming a reliable contender.

He produced some of the most unforgettable moments in the program's recent history, including 10-win seasons in both 2018 and 2021, as well as triumphs over rivals such as Florida and Louisville, which had previously seemed unattainable for the team.

In 2022, Stoops secured a contract extension that would last until the 2030 season, indicating what many perceived as a long-term commitment between the coach and the university. Nevertheless, the relationship began to deteriorate amid recent challenges on the field and uncertainties regarding the team's trajectory within the competitive SEC environment.

Stoops held the record as the longest-serving coach in the SEC and, in 2022, he exceeded Bear Bryant's record for the highest number of wins by a Kentucky football coach, achieving this milestone with a victory against Florida for his 60th win.

The process of finding Stoops' successor will commence without delay, as Kentucky aims to enhance the groundwork he contributed to over the last ten years.

Mark Stoops’ buyout details

By parting ways with Stoops, the University of Kentucky (UK) activates a significant clause in his contract. According to the 2017 amendment, the institution is required to pay him 75% of his remaining salary, to be disbursed within 60 days if he is dismissed without just cause. As a result of this modification, the experienced coach is now entitled to a buyout of nearly $38 million.

What is the net worth of Mark Stoops?

As of 2025, Mark Stoops' net worth is estimated to be around $9 million, as per Essentially Sports. This figure reflected his annual salary as the head coach of Kentucky, which was ranked among the highest in college football coaching salaries. On the other hand, some media outlets suggest that his net worth may be closer to $2.5 million, deriving from his $9 million salary as Kentucky football coach, contractual incentives, and years of successful program development.