‘Oh my god’: Trucker's shocking dashcam video shows moment UPS plane crashed in Kentucky

A dashboard camera of a trucker on Tuesday captured the moment a UPS plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Louisville International Airport in United States' Kentucky. The UPS plane crash killed at least seven and left several injured. In the video, the driver can be seen seated in his vehicle, then jumping out after hearing an explosive sound. Shocked, he exclaimed, "oh my god."(X/@AZ_Intel_)

The footage shows the plane crashing to the ground, with a massive fire raging at the site, and a firefighter is seen rushing toward the scene.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday confirmed the number of people killed in the UPS plane crash in Louisville is now "at least seven" and is expected to rise.

‘Terribly saddened’ by the crash: UPS statement

UPS has also given a statement, in which said it was "terribly saddened" by the incident that occurred Tuesday in Louisville.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with everyone involved. UPS is committed to the safety of our employees, our customers and the communities we serve. This is particularly true in Louisville, home to our airline and thousands of UPSers," the company said.

UPS confirmed it is actively cooperating with authorities, stating, "We are engaged with the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation of the accident and are staying in close contact with the Federal Aviation Administration. We will work tirelessly with state and local authorities on response efforts."

Airport to reopen on Wednesday

Meanwhile, Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is expected to reopen Wednesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg said during a news conference, offering some relief after the mass casualty incident.

"The airport is closed for this evening, will be open tomorrow morning," Greenberg said, noting that another news conference will be held Wednesday once the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrives on site, CNN reported.

The NTSB is set to investigate the crash and hold briefings with officials. "NTSB is bringing in a full crew, 28 folks to start with," Dan Mann, Executive Director at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said Tuesday.

“They'll hit the ground running first thing tomorrow morning, and they'll be working with all the mutual aid, all the first responders, collecting all the evidence,” he said.

On the ground, hundreds of firefighter personnel have nearly contained the fire caused by the crash and will search the area thoroughly for potential victims, Fire Department Chief Brian O'Neill said at a news briefing.