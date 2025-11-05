Kentucky: UPS MD-11 plane crash near Louisville airport sparks shelter-in-place; videos show buildings on fire

A shelter-in-place order has been issued for all areas within five miles of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky after a UPS MD-11 cargo plane crashed. Videos from the scene show multiple buildings on fire, and authorities are urging residents to avoid the area until further notice. Plane crash near Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky.(X)

In a post on X, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said, "LMPD and multiple other agencies are responding to reports of a plan crash near Fern Valley and Grade Lane. Grade lane will be closed indefinitely between Stooges and Crittenden. Injuries reported."

In a subsequent update, LMPD announced, "The shelter-in-place has been extended. All areas north of the airport to the Ohio River are now a part of the shelter-in-place. Please remain away from the area."

What we know so far

UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday shortly after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), "The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation and will provide all updates. This information is preliminary and subject to change."

Injuries have been reported, though the number of people on board and their conditions remain unclear.

Airport closed

The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport has been temporarily closed following the crash.

The airport confirmed the incident in a post on X, stating, "Aircraft incident confirmed at SDF. At this time the airfield is closed, more details to come."

UPS responds

UPS confirmed that the aircraft involved in the crash belonged to the company.

“At approximately 5:20 PM ET tonight, UPS Flight 2976 from Louisville, KY, to Honolulu, an MD-11 with three crewmembers onboard, was involved in an accident in Louisville. At this time, we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties,” UPS confirmed.

The company added, "UPS will release more facts as they become available, but the National Transportation Safety Board is in charge of the investigation and will be the primary source of information about the official investigation."