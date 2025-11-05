Search
Wed, Nov 05, 2025
Louisville plane crash: Fire erupts near Muhammad Ali airport, injuries reported; Videos

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Nov 05, 2025 04:11 am IST

A plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, Tuesday, sparking a fire. Reports claimed it is an UPS Airlines plane.

A plane crash was reported near Muhammad Ali International airport in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon. It caused a large fire and smoke in the area. Video showed massive smoke in the area as the blaze burned.

Representational image.(Unsplash)

Some reports claimed that it was a UPS Airlines aircraft that was involved in the crash, though no confirmation of the same exists, as of now.

Here's the video:

The extent of the injuries is not clear at the moment.

Here's another video from near the crash site:

This is a developing story.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
