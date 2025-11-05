Louisville plane crash: Fire erupts near Muhammad Ali airport, injuries reported; Videos

A plane crashed near Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, Tuesday, sparking a fire. Reports claimed it is an UPS Airlines plane.
A plane crash was reported near Muhammad Ali International airport in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday afternoon. It caused a large fire and smoke in the area. Video showed massive smoke in the area as the blaze burned.
Some reports claimed that it was a UPS Airlines aircraft that was involved in the crash, though no confirmation of the same exists, as of now.
Here's the video:
The extent of the injuries is not clear at the moment.