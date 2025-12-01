Search
Mon, Dec 01, 2025
Viral photo of AI woman in cafe spooks internet, Google’s Nano Banana Pro stuns with lifelike realism

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Dec 01, 2025 11:22 am IST

A user compared Google’s Nano Banana Pro with its older version, showing a woman’s café photo that looked far more realistic in the upgraded model.

Google’s newly introduced Nano Banana Pro has become a major talking point online after a user shared a striking comparison between the tool and its previous version.

A café photo of a woman created by Google’s Nano Banana Pro impressed users.(X/@immasiddx)
Taking to X, a user named Sid posted two AI generated images made by Nano Banana and Nano Banana Pro. Both visuals depict the same woman sitting at a café table with a drink, eyes closed and smiling softly while a bartender works in the background. However, the Nano Banana Pro version appears far more refined, clearer and noticeably more natural, giving it a distinctly realistic feel.

Take a look here at the post:

Sid captioned the post, “Nano Banana vs Nano Banana Pro. We’re cooked,” a line that quickly caught the attention of users across the platform. The post has already garnered more than 76 million views and sparked a flood of reactions from users.

Internet reacts to the side by side comparison

The comment section soon turned lively as users shared their surprise and amusement. One user wrote, “The Pro version looks like a real photo, this is unreal.” Another said, “We all knew AI would improve fast but this jump is wild.” Someone else commented, “The clarity and depth on the second one is blowing my mind.” A different user remarked, “I showed this to my friends and they refused to believe the right one is AI.” Another chimed in, saying, “This is beautiful and terrifying at the same time.” Yet another user added, “Google just ended the competition with this update.” These reactions reflect the mix of admiration and disbelief that the tool has generated.

What is Nano Banana Pro

Google describes Nano Banana Pro as its “new state of the art image generation and editing model.” The upgraded tool is built on Gemini 3 Pro and relies on the AI model’s advanced reasoning abilities combined with “real world knowledge” to visualise information with greater accuracy.

Nano Banana Pro is designed not only for generating highly realistic images but also for creating “more helpful content.” Google says the tool can produce “context rich infographics and diagrams” based on the information provided by the user.

Viral photo of AI woman in cafe spooks internet, Google's Nano Banana Pro stuns with lifelike realism
