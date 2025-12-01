Jayden Daniels injury update: Why Commanders QB is not playing vs Broncos; Marcus Mariota in

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is seen on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, in Landover, Md.(AP) Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels dislocated his left, non-throwing elbow during the Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on November 2. Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will not play tonight against the Denver Broncos because of a lingering left-elbow injury. Backup Marcus Mariota will make his sixth start of the season.

Jayden Daniels injury update

Jayden Daniels dislocated his left, non-throwing elbow during the Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on November 2. The injury occurred with 12 minutes left in the game as Washington trailed by 31 points. His arm bent awkwardly as he braced for a tackle in the fourth quarter. Tests showed ligament damage, but Daniels did not need surgery.

He missed the next two games against the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, followed by the team's bye week. Daniels practiced on a limited basis leading up to Week 13, but the team ruled him out again.

“He has not been cleared for contact,” head coach Dan Quinn said.

Will Jayden Daniels playing in Week 14?

Daniels could return in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

"Despite how bad it looked, it was limited ligament damage which meant no surgery, and he could return this season" NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning. "He did not get cleared for contact [this week], so Marcus Mariota starts again for Jayden Daniels tonight."

“Next week they have the Minnesota Vikings. My understanding is he at least has a chance of playing. No one has said firmly about whether he's going to be out there, but he does have a chance to get cleared four weeks from the injury — which would be great news for Washington.”

Commanders vs. Broncos inactives

The Commanders (3–8) enter the night on a six-game losing streak. The Broncos (9–2) are riding an eight-game win streak.

Washington Commanders inactives

QB Jayden Daniels

CB Darnell Savage

LB Ale Kaho

LS Tyler Ott

OT Trent Scott

OT George Fant

DE Jalyn Holmes

Denver Broncos inactives

TE Nate Adkins

OLB Jonah Elliss

OT Geron Christian

DL Jordan Jackson

DE Sai’vion Jones