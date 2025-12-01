Madison Beer's mom's birthday gets ruined; BF Justin Herbert seriously injured vs Raiders - Watch

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert of the the Los Angeles Chargers(Getty Images via AFP) Madison Beer was celebrating her mother Tracie's birthday on the sidelines of the Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders game Madison Beer was celebrating her mother Tracie's birthday on the sidelines of the Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders game on Sunday. But immediate concerns grew after the singer's boyfriend, QB Justin Herbert, had to be rushed to the medical tent with what appeared to be a serious injury.

After being listed as questionable, Herbert was soon brought back into the game. Backup QB Trey Lance had replaced him for a while as the Chargers led 7-0.

What happened to Justin Herbert?

The Chargers endured a tense moment early in the Raiders game. Herbert completed a 14-play, 74-yard opening touchdown drive but appeared to hurt his left hand during the series.

Moments after Los Angeles took a 7–0 lead, he headed to the locker room with members of the training staff, prompting backup Trey Lance to take over for the next possession.

The team later listed Herbert as questionable to return because of the hand issue.

Fans didn’t have to wait long for relief. Early in the second quarter, Herbert jogged back onto the field wearing a white glove on his non-throwing hand.

