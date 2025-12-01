Shedeur Sanders trade rumors: Browns QB gets massive future update; ‘he is the answer’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is helped off the field by tight end David Njoku (85) and trainers (AP) Shedeur Sanders exited the Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers briefly after some injury concern on Sunday. Shedeur Sanders exited the Week 13 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers briefly after some injury concern on Sunday. However, the Browns QB was back, just after one play. As fans worried about the 23-year-old's health, a new update came in.

Sanders was on fire in his second NFL start, throwing a 34-yard touchdown early against the 49ers. At the time of writing this story, he had completed 16 of his 24 attempts for 149 yards. His team was trailing 8-26. Despite his top show on the field, Sanders is facing trade rumors.

Shedeur Sanders trade update

A positive update came in before the Browns vs 49ers game. According to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe, coach Kevin Stefanski is prepared to keep Shedeur Sanders as the starter for the remainder of the season if he keeps showing growth. Dillon Gabriel would also be in the talks.

Wolfe reported that general manager Andrew Berry has privately praised Sanders’ rapid progress, describing the rookie as a natural “playmaker” whose creativity the Browns hope to preserve while cutting down on avoidable mistakes.

Sanders entered Sunday coming off a promising debut. Against the Las Vegas Raiders last week, he went 11 of 20 for 209 yards, throwing one touchdown and one interception while posting an 87.3 passer rating in a winning effort.

“Talking to people around the Browns, they plan to give him the rest of the season to be the starter as long as he continues to progress,” Wolfe said.

“It could be a six-game audition to prove to the Browns they don’t need to draft a quarterback with one of their two first-round picks next year. I talked to Browns GM Andrew Berry, and he raved about Shedeur’s progress, saying he’s come a long way in a short period of time. He also called him a playmaker. ‘He’s going to make plays. We don’t want to take that out of him. They want to see him minimize his downside, continue to be Shedeur, and maybe, just maybe, he’s the Browns’ answer at quarterback.’”