‘I am a bottom’: Sophie Turner shares cheeky bedroom confessions in hilarious interview

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner is back in the spotlight as she candidly revealed her bedroom preferences while promoting her new film, Trust. During an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, she read some of the explicit X posts from fans, which are often referred to as thirst tweets. This ultimately led to an unexpected and cheeky confession from Sophie, as reported by TMZ. Actress Sophie Turner can currently be seen in Carlson Young's new film Trust(Instagram/sophiet)

‘Dream come true,’ says Sophie Turner

In a video posted by BuzzFeed Celeb, the 29-year-old can be seen reading a fan post that read, “Sophie Turner can top me.”

Turner laughed before admitting that being a top would be a “dream come true” and added that she does not think she can be a top. “I think I am a bottom,” she revealed.

Amused by her own reaction, Turner followed up, saying she would follow up with the fan on that one, which indicates there is a possibility of her switching.

For those unfamiliar with the terminology, a ‘top’ typically refers to a more dominant partner, while ‘bottom’ is seen as a submissive one, as reported by TMZ.

Sophie Turner gears up for her latest movie, Trust

The confession came from Turner as she gears up for the release of her mystery thriller, Trust, which premieres Friday, August 22, 2025. The film follows Lauren Lane, a rising Hollywood actor who escapes to a remote cabin after she’s embroiled in a controversy. Her quest for peace changes for the worse when she discovers she is not alone and is trapped in a sinister survival game, as reported by Mandatory.

Carlson Young has directed the film, which also stars Rhys Coiro, Billy Campbell, Peter Mensah, Forrest Goodluck, Gianni Paolo, Renata Vaca, and Katey Sagal. Following Trust, Turner is expected to be in two more titles, Steal and The Dreadful.

Sophie Turner’s dating life

In the past few months, Turner's personal life has gained equally impressive attention. According to Page Six, there are speculations that the actress has reconciled with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson after their cozy appearance at Glastonbury Festival in June. Turner had a much-publicized separation from musician Joe Jonas in September 2023. Sophie and Joe were married for nearly four years and have two daughters together, Willa and Delphine.

