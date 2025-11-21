Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant groove to garba in ethnic outfits with Donald Trump Jr and girlfriend Bettina in Jamnagar

The Ambanis are known to be exceptional hosts, and once again, they proved why their hospitality is unmatched. During Donald Trump Jr’s visit to Jamnagar, Gujarat, the family rolled out a warm and grand welcome for the US President’s son and his girlfriend, Bettina Anderson. The duo toured the Vantara wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, getting a glimpse of the Ambanis' conservation efforts, before joining the family for a vibrant night of garba. (Also read: Nita Ambani shines in rare Golconda diamonds and Tarun Tahiliani's Jamevaar saree at Gir’s Shiva temple inauguration ) Trump Jr. tours India, enjoys grand welcome from Ambani Family in Jamnagar. (Instagram)

Radhika and Anant play garba in ethnic

For the event, Radhika and Anant put their most elegant ethnic foot forward. Radhika looked gorgeous in a baby-pink silk sharara suit featuring delicate golden detailing on the kurta, flared sharara pants, and an organza dupatta to complete the look. With minimal makeup and her luscious tresses left loose, cascading beautifully as she danced with Anant, she looked effortlessly stunning.

Anant kept things classic in an all-black outfit, a loose-fit black shirt with a gold motif on one side, paired with matching black pants and his signature full-beard look.

Donald Trump Jr, meanwhile, looked sharp in a white shirt and pants layered with a beige blazer, while his girlfriend, Bettina, opted for a chic red midi dress featuring oversized sleeves, a flared skirt, and button detailing. A bracelet on her wrist, soft minimal makeup, and loose blonde waves added the perfect finishing touches to her stylish look.

About Donald Trump Jr's India visit

Donald Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday, accompanied by a 126-member delegation from nearly 40 countries. The city saw heightened security, with around 200 police personnel and senior officers deployed for the high-profile visit. This marks his second trip to India, after his 2018 tour of major metros. Trump Jr will next head to Udaipur to attend a high-profile wedding, where he is expected to stay through Monday.