Radhika Merchant stuns in simple green suit, looking absolutely graceful while joining the Ambani clan at Mumbai event

Radhika Merchant joined the Ambani clan at the recent National Stock Exchange event in Mumbai, alongside Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shloka Mehta, and other family members. While the family dazzled in stunning ethnic ensembles, Radhika ditched her usual glam and opted for a minimal mint-green suit, radiating understated elegance. Let’s take a closer look and pick some fashion notes. (Also read: Nita Ambani wows in stunning floral saree while Shloka Mehta aces modern ethnic look at new event ) Radhika Merchant radiates elegance in minimal mint-green suit at NSE event.

Radhika Merchant stuns in simple green suit

Radhika’s simple suit features a boat neckline and elbow-length sleeves, with a straight-cut silhouette that subtly flares into an A-line shape. A round neck with a front slit or delicate button placket added a refined touch, while three-quarter sleeves enhanced the overall elegance.

Intricate golden embroidery all over the suit added a subtle shimmer and a touch of traditional charm. She paired it with a matching dupatta in white or off-white, adorned with intricate threadwork or embroidery in floral and paisley patterns. The look was completed with classic churidar pyjamas.

How she styled her look

She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings, a silver wrist watch, diamond bangles on her wrist and a pair of light pink heels. Her makeup look features defined brows, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, luminous highlighter and a shade of pink lipstick. With her long, luscious black tresses styled in soft curls and left loose in the middle partition, cascading down the shoulders, she perfectly finished off her elegant look.

About Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant, who is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, tied the knot in a grand ceremony in July 2024. She is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant and has a sister named Anjali Merchant.