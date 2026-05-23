Who are Bettina Anderson’s parents? All about father Harry Anderson Jr. and mother Inger Anderson

Bettina Anderson has drawn public attention following her marriage to Donald Trump Jr., but the Palm Beach socialite also comes from a prominent family known for business success and philanthropy. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, April 11, 2026. (via REUTERS)

According to People magazine, Anderson was born in December 1986 to entrepreneur and banker Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. The family has long been associated with charitable work and elite social circles in Palm Beach, Florida, where Bettina grew up and continues to live.

The couple quietly married in Florida on May 21, according to a marriage application obtained by People, and are expected to celebrate with a larger wedding event in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend.

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Who was Harry Anderson Jr.? Bettina Anderson’s father, Harry Loy Anderson Jr., was a well-known banker and businessman in Palm Beach. People reported that he became the youngest bank president in the United States when he began leading Worth Avenue National Bank at just 26 years old.

Voz.us reported that Harry Anderson Jr. also co-founded the independent Palm Beach Day Academy and remained active in civic life throughout his career.

According to his obituary cited by People, he served on the board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and was also involved with the American Red Cross at the national level.

Harry Anderson Jr. died in 2013 after battling Alzheimer’s disease, according to Voz.us.

What does Inger Anderson do? Bettina’s mother, Inger Anderson, is known for her philanthropic work and involvement in community organizations in Florida.

Voz.us reported that she has supported causes linked to organizations such as the YMCA and Urban Youth Impact. Bettina has previously spoken publicly about her admiration for her mother and the influence she had on her upbringing.

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“My mom has always been an inspiration to me,” Bettina told Fashion Week Daily in 2022, according to People.

Following in her parents’ footsteps, Bettina Anderson and her brothers co-founded The Paradise Fund, a nonprofit organization focused on disaster relief and environmental conservation efforts. The organization is now known as Paradise.ngo.

“One of the greatest focuses of my life is how I can be of service to others and be a steward of the environment,” Anderson previously said, according to People.

She also attended Columbia University, graduating with a degree in art history, criticism and conservation in 2009.

In recent years, Anderson has built a public profile as a socialite, model and nonprofit executive while increasingly appearing alongside members of the Trump family at political and social events.