Who is Bettina Anderson's twin sister Kristina McPherson? Everything you need to know

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are reportedly set to marry on a private island in the Bahamas over Memorial Day weekend, according to CNN. President Donald Trump recently confirmed that the wedding will be an intimate affair with fewer than 50 guests. PEOPLE reported that the couple quietly made their union official ahead of the ceremony during a small gathering held Thursday at the West Palm Beach home of Bettina’s twin sister, Kristina McPherson. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson made their union official during a small gathering held Thursday at the West Palm Beach home of Bettina’s twin sister, Kristina McPherson. (via REUTERS)

Who is Kristina McPherson? Bettina Anderson was born alongside her twin sister, Kristina, to entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. The sisters grew up in a prominent Palm Beach family and attended Saint Andrew's School together, where they even co-founded a hair accessory business as teenagers.

Kristina is married to Bradley McPherson, a real estate attorney, and the couple shares children together. Bettina has frequently referred to their children in social media posts and has publicly described Kristina as her “best friend” and “greatest blessing.”

Who is Bettina Anderson? Bettina Anderson was born in December 1986 to entrepreneur Harry Loy Anderson Jr. and philanthropist Inger Anderson. She was raised in Palm Beach.

Her father became one of the youngest bank presidents in the United States when he took over Worth Avenue National Bank at age 26. He later served on the board of the Historical Society of Palm Beach County and the national board of governors for the American Red Cross.

Anderson attended Columbia University and graduated in 2009 with a degree in art history, criticism, and conservation.

She and her brothers later founded The Paradise Fund, a nonprofit organization focused on disaster relief and community support. In 2021, she launched the Project Paradise Film Fund, which supports storytelling centered on Florida wildlife and conservation efforts.

Anderson has five siblings: Mea Stone, Bebe McCranels, Kristina McPherson, Harry Loy Anderson III, and Kent Anderson.

Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson’s relationship timeline Donald Trump Jr. was first linked to Bettina Anderson in August 2024 when the pair were spotted together at brunch. They were later seen again in December 2024 during Anderson’s birthday dinner at Buccan, a well-known Palm Beach restaurant.

The couple was later photographed holding hands on the beach, fueling speculation about their relationship. Anderson also accompanied Trump Jr. to several high-profile events, including the Republican National Convention and a New Year’s Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago.

They continued making public appearances throughout 2025, including attending the FIFA Club World Cup alongside President Donald Trump and Melania Trump. The couple reportedly announced their engagement in December 2025.

Donald Trump Jr. was previously married to Vanessa Trump from 2005 until their separation in 2018. The former couple shares five children: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe.

Will Donald Trump attend the wedding? Donald Trump may skip his son’s wedding because of scheduling conflicts and the couple’s desire for privacy.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump said, "He’d like me to go, but it’s going to be just a small little private affair, and I’m going to try and make it."

“This is not good timing for me,” he added. “Everything called Iran and other things.”

According to CNN, Trump was long expected not to attend, partly because the couple wanted to keep the ceremony extremely private. The president’s public schedule currently does not indicate any travel to the Bahamas.

“That’s one I can’t win on. If I do attend, I get killed. If I don’t attend, I get killed,” Trump said, referring to potential media criticism.