Neurologist shares a single blood test that has been linked to detecting Alzheimer’s risk
Detecting the risk of Alzheimer's early is invaluable in taking the right steps to prevent the yet incurable disease, and one biomarker may help do just that.
Alzheimer’s is one of the most common causes of dementia that leads to loss of memory, thinking, learning and organising skills over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, symptoms of Alzheimer’s usually appear when a person is above the age of 65.
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Once a person has been diagnosed with the disorder, there is no known way to cure it or reverse its progress. Therefore, early assessment of risk and taking steps to prevent it becomes extremely important.
Taking to Instagram on March 17, Dr Ayesha Sherzai, neurologist and content creator, revealed one blood test that can hint at the risk of Alzheimer’s and help detect the threat early.
Blood test that gives early Alzheimer’s warning
According to Dr Sherzai, a study was conducted over 2766 women with an average age of 70 for up to 25 years in which a single blood biomarker, PTA27, was measured. The marker was chemically tagged as part of the Alzheimer's disease process, and then tracked among those who developed mild cognitive impairment or dementia
“Every one standard deviation increase in P27 was associated with a three-fold higher hazard of developing dementia,” stated Dr Sherzai. “In the highest quartile, it was seven times the risk compared to the lowest.”
The association between the biomarkers and developing dementia was stronger in women over the age of 70 and those who were ApoE4 carriers. There was also a significant interaction with hormone therapy, as the risk of dementia was seen to be greater if the women were on both estrogen and progesterone.
How to mitigate the risk
While the research has established the link between the biomarker and dementia, causation is yet to be clinically established, noted Dr Sherzai. The tests are yet to be made available in the market, but even as one waits, it is important to maintain healthy lifestyle habits that are known to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.
As the neurologist explained, the “most evidence-based” ways to prevent dementia are also the ones that are most accessible. That includes the following:
- Protecting the vascular health
- Eating sufficient green vegetables
- Moving and lifting weights
- Keeping stress levels low
- Staying connected and keeping the brain challenged
“Prevention is not a consolation prize,” noted Dr Sherzai. “It is the best tool we have, and honestly, it may always be.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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