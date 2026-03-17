Neurologist shares a single blood test that has been linked to detecting Alzheimer’s risk

Taking to Instagram on March 17, Dr Ayesha Sherzai, neurologist and content creator, revealed one blood test that can hint at the risk of Alzheimer’s and help detect the threat early.

Once a person has been diagnosed with the disorder, there is no known way to cure it or reverse its progress. Therefore, early assessment of risk and taking steps to prevent it becomes extremely important.

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Alzheimer’s is one of the most common causes of dementia that leads to loss of memory, thinking, learning and organising skills over time. According to the Cleveland Clinic website, symptoms of Alzheimer’s usually appear when a person is above the age of 65.

Blood test that gives early Alzheimer’s warning According to Dr Sherzai, a study was conducted over 2766 women with an average age of 70 for up to 25 years in which a single blood biomarker, PTA27, was measured. The marker was chemically tagged as part of the Alzheimer's disease process, and then tracked among those who developed mild cognitive impairment or dementia

“Every one standard deviation increase in P27 was associated with a three-fold higher hazard of developing dementia,” stated Dr Sherzai. “In the highest quartile, it was seven times the risk compared to the lowest.”

The association between the biomarkers and developing dementia was stronger in women over the age of 70 and those who were ApoE4 carriers. There was also a significant interaction with hormone therapy, as the risk of dementia was seen to be greater if the women were on both estrogen and progesterone.

How to mitigate the risk While the research has established the link between the biomarker and dementia, causation is yet to be clinically established, noted Dr Sherzai. The tests are yet to be made available in the market, but even as one waits, it is important to maintain healthy lifestyle habits that are known to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s.

As the neurologist explained, the “most evidence-based” ways to prevent dementia are also the ones that are most accessible. That includes the following:

Protecting the vascular health

Eating sufficient green vegetables

Moving and lifting weights

Keeping stress levels low

Staying connected and keeping the brain challenged “Prevention is not a consolation prize,” noted Dr Sherzai. “It is the best tool we have, and honestly, it may always be.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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