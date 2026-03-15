Does picking one's nose increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease? UK doctor explains

Taking to Instagram on March 15, Dr Mezher explained that one of the primary reasons this line of inquiry was pursued in the first place is that one of the earliest indicators of Alzheimer's disease is the loss of smell. This sometimes happens months or years before the first signs of cognitive dysfunction.

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Picking one's nose is taught to be a bad manner since childhood. However, it can also pose a serious threat to our health, with recent studies linking it to Alzheimer’s disease, claimed Dr Sermed Mezher, a UK-based general practitioner.

How nose-picking is linked to Alzheimer’s The hypothesis that chronic nose-picking, also known as rhinotillexomania, may be a potential risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s disease rests on “the integrity of the nasal cavity and the olfactory system, which provides a direct pathway to the brain,” stated the physician.

Human fingers acquire germs from a wide variety of places and introduce them into the nasal cavity while picking the nose.

“When the delicate mucosal lining of the nose is damaged through picking, it can create micro-tears that allow pathogens, such as bacteria and viruses, easier access to the olfactory nerves,” explained Dr Mezher.

“Once these pathogens bypass the blood-brain barrier via the olfactory bulb, they may trigger a persistent, low-grade inflammatory response within the brain’s tissues.”

It has been theorised that the localised neuroinflammation can stimulate the production of amyloid-beta, a protein that forms the plaques characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.

While the phenomenon has been observed in some animal studies, the research is still in its early stages, and human clinical trials have yet to present any definitive proof. Whether the correlation translates into a significant causal link is yet to be seen.

How to minimise the risk While picking one’s nose is generally frowned upon, it becomes necessary while cleaning ourselves. In those moments, Dr Mezher suggests using a cotton bud or covering the finger with a tissue.

What is Alzheimer’s disease? Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common causes of dementia or memory loss. According to the Mayo Clinic website, it is a biological process that begins with the formation of protein aggregates, including amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles, in the brain. This causes brain cells to die over time and the brain to shrink. The key symptom of the disease is loss of memory.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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