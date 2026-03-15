Does picking one's nose increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease? UK doctor explains
It has been theorised that germs can travel through the nasal cavity and easily reach the brain, triggering chronic inflammation, shares Dr Mezher.
Picking one's nose is taught to be a bad manner since childhood. However, it can also pose a serious threat to our health, with recent studies linking it to Alzheimer’s disease, claimed Dr Sermed Mezher, a UK-based general practitioner.
Also Read | Raipur cancer surgeon with 25 years of experience shares how to test for inflammation at home for just ₹50
Taking to Instagram on March 15, Dr Mezher explained that one of the primary reasons this line of inquiry was pursued in the first place is that one of the earliest indicators of Alzheimer's disease is the loss of smell. This sometimes happens months or years before the first signs of cognitive dysfunction.
How nose-picking is linked to Alzheimer’s
The hypothesis that chronic nose-picking, also known as rhinotillexomania, may be a potential risk factor for developing Alzheimer’s disease rests on “the integrity of the nasal cavity and the olfactory system, which provides a direct pathway to the brain,” stated the physician.
Human fingers acquire germs from a wide variety of places and introduce them into the nasal cavity while picking the nose.
“When the delicate mucosal lining of the nose is damaged through picking, it can create micro-tears that allow pathogens, such as bacteria and viruses, easier access to the olfactory nerves,” explained Dr Mezher.
“Once these pathogens bypass the blood-brain barrier via the olfactory bulb, they may trigger a persistent, low-grade inflammatory response within the brain’s tissues.”
It has been theorised that the localised neuroinflammation can stimulate the production of amyloid-beta, a protein that forms the plaques characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.
While the phenomenon has been observed in some animal studies, the research is still in its early stages, and human clinical trials have yet to present any definitive proof. Whether the correlation translates into a significant causal link is yet to be seen.
How to minimise the risk
While picking one’s nose is generally frowned upon, it becomes necessary while cleaning ourselves. In those moments, Dr Mezher suggests using a cotton bud or covering the finger with a tissue.
What is Alzheimer’s disease?
Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common causes of dementia or memory loss. According to the Mayo Clinic website, it is a biological process that begins with the formation of protein aggregates, including amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles, in the brain. This causes brain cells to die over time and the brain to shrink. The key symptom of the disease is loss of memory.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.