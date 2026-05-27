Jimmy Kimmel brutally mocks Trump for skipping son Don Jr's wedding, ‘This is a guy who…’

Jimmy Kimmel shared his perspective on the heartbreaking situation faced by President Donald Trump’s eldest son following his father's absence from his extravagant private wedding. Jimmy Kimmel commented on Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding absence by his father, President Trump. (AFP)

Donald Trump Jr., 48, wed Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson, who is 39, on Saturday at a secluded island in the Bahamas. Approximately 40 people, consisting of close friends and family of the couple, were present at the occasion. However, Trump himself was not among them.

In a post on Truth Social made the day prior to his son's wedding, the 79-year-old President stated that “circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America” hindered his ability to attend the celebration.

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Jimmy Kimmel pokes fun at Trump's RSVP post Later on, Kimmel on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live mocked Trump‘s move to skip out on Trump Jr.‘s wedding.

“It was a small ceremony with about 40 guests, none of whom were his father,” Kimmel said, adding but “Daddy Donald sent his RSVP via Truth Social.”

Reacting to Trump's social media post on his son's wedding, Kimmel said, "See, he can be warm when he wants to. He loves Don Jr. He just loves the United States more. He had circumstances pertaining to government to get to. And also flying to a private island makes him miss his friend Jeffrey, who he lost.”

“This is a guy who golfs two, three times a week. He’s going to UFC fights with Vanilla Ice. He was too busy for his son’s wedding. But he did say Don and Bettina are going to have a great marriage. And this is a man who knows a great marriage. He’s had three of them himself. Poor Don Jr. Without his father they had to scramble to find somebody else to make a 90-minute toast about windmills and transgender weightlifters," he continued.

Jimmy Kimmel on Don Jr's plan to celebrate marriage at White House Kimmel mentioned that Don Jr. and his new spouse are allegedly still intending to commemorate their marriage at the White House.

This celebration would be graced by the presence of Trump and Melania Trump.

“Well, you’d hope so,” Kimmel stated. “They live there. Can you imagine if they didn’t show up to that one too? ‘We wanted to make it, but we were unable to go downstairs.’”