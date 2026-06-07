Lauren Boebert snaps at reporter over Thomas Massie affair allegation; 'F--- you, first of all'

Representative Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., expressed her anger towards a Fox News Digital reporter after he initiated inquiries regarding claims of a sexual relationship between her and Representative Thomas Massie, R-Ky., which were recently brought to light by a woman who identified herself as Massie's former girlfriend. Rep. Lauren Boebert hit out at reporter for asking a question about alleged affair with Thomas Massie. (Getty Images via AFP)

“F – – – you, first of all!”Boebert remarked to a Fox News Digital journalist while referencing allegations made by Massie’s purported former girlfriend.

“If you're gonna bring me into this, like, the sexist stuff is like out of control,” she said. “So there's your clickbait that you were looking for.”

Boebert then decided not to elaborate on the allegations

This interaction occurred after Boebert had been addressing President Donald Trump's attempts to displace Republican incumbents and the political prospects of Massie.

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