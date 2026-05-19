Cynthia West's explosive claim about Thomas Massie and Lauren Boebert's relationship sparks row

West also alleged that she was at least the third woman Massie had been sexually involved with in the two months following his wife's death, with Loomer describing him as very boastful about his encounters with other women, per the post on X.

According to a post by Laura Loomer on X, Cynthia West, who worked as a staffer for Congresswoman Victoria Spartz and later became Massie's girlfriend has said Massie himself brought up the alleged encounter with Boebert while the two were dating. West said she started dating Massie on August 30, 2024, roughly two months after his wife died. She claimed that during their relationship, Massie openly told her about his sexual encounter with Boebert, which he said happened before he and West got together.

The claims come at a messy time when Boebert is already facing heat from President Donald Trump for supporting Massie ahead of his primary election on Tuesday.

A former Congressional staffer is making serious allegations against Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, claiming that he told her he had a sexual encounter with Congresswoman Lauren Boebert just weeks after his wife of 30 years passed away in 2024.

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Boebert shows public support for Massie despite controversy The timing of the claims is notable. Boebert recently traveled to Kentucky to campaign for Massie ahead of his primary election on Tuesday, despite the allegations swirling around him.

Boebert shared a picture of the pair on X, writing that Massie “loves America and is fighting to save it.”

West further alleged that she lost her job as a Congressional staffer after Massie retaliated against her when she refused to go along with what she described as graphic and disturbing sexual requests involving other women and married couples, according to Loomer's post on X.

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Why is Trump angry with Lauren Boebort? Boebert's decision to back Massie has now cost her the support of President Trump. "Is anyone interested in running against Weak Minded Lauren Boebert in Colorado's Fourth Congressional District?" Trump wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. He called her a "Carpetbagger" who is "campaigning for the Worst 'Republican' Congressman in the History of our Country."

Trump has been pushing hard to unseat Massie and endorsing his opponent Ed Gallrein who is a Navy SEAL and farmer he described as “a true American Patriot.” Massie has been openly critical of Trump for months, teaming up with Democratic Rep Ro Khanna on legislation including the Epstein Files Transparency Act and the Iran War Powers Resolution, according to The Independent.

Despite the backlash, Boebert appeared unbothered. "Yes, I saw the President's post. No, I'm not mad or offended. I knew the risks when I agreed to stand by my friend Thomas Massie," she wrote on X. "I was, and will be, America First, America Always, and MAGA. Onward," she added.

Trump, who had endorsed Boebert four times is now appears to be done with their alliance. "Even though I long ago endorsed Boebert, if the right person came along, it would be my Honor to withdraw that Endorsement, and endorse a good and proper alternative. Just announce your candidacy and I will be there for you!" he wrote on Saturday.