Zay Flowers injury update: When will Ravens WR return? Latest status

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will not play against the New Orleans Saints today in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season after being ruled out with a hamstring injury. Flowers hurt his hamstring during Baltimore’s Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, despite putting up 150 receiving yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. He missed the Ravens’ first two practices this week before returning on Friday as a limited participant. The Ravens initially listed him as doubtful, but later downgraded him to out for Sunday’s game. Zay Flowers injury update: When will Ravens WR return? Latest update ahead of Week 2(Photo by Caleb Bowlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (Getty Images via AFP)

Zay Flowers injury update after Week 1 Ravens win Flowers suffered the injury during Baltimore’s 41-23 win over the Colts. He had already made a big impact, catching five passes for 150 yards and one touchdown before leaving the game.

The injury is also not completely new for Flowers. He missed two weeks during training camp because of a hamstring issue. That history helps explain why the Ravens have taken a careful approach with him this week.

Head coach Jesse Minter said Flowers was day-to-day while the team assessed his condition. On Friday, Flowers returned to practice but was limited. The Ravens later decided that he would not be ready to play against New Orleans.

Minter said earlier in the week, "We will look at and make sure we are putting Zay in the best position."

Also Read: Zay Flowers: Age, height, college stats, girlfriend, parents, salary, contract and more on Ravens WR

When will Zay Flowers return for Ravens? There is no confirmed return date for Flowers yet. His return to practice on Friday is a positive step, but the Ravens have not said that he will definitely be back in Week 3.

Baltimore will travel to Brazil next week to face the Dallas Cowboys, giving Flowers another chance to return if his hamstring has recovered enough. The team will likely continue to assess him during practice before making that decision.

For now, the important update is that Flowers will miss the Saints game. The Ravens are avoiding putting him back on the field before he is ready, especially after he dealt with a hamstring problem during training camp.

Also Read: Zay Flowers hamstring injury update: What happened to Ravens WR? Latest status

Rashod Bateman steps up for Baltimore Ravens With Flowers out, Rashod Bateman moves into the top receiver role for the Ravens. He did not have a catch in the Week 1 win over Indianapolis, but his role could increase against New Orleans.

The Ravens could also give more chances to LaJohntay Wester, Devontez Walker, Chris Moore and rookie Elijah Sarratt, according to the team.

Flowers’ absence leaves Lamar Jackson without the receiver who produced 150 yards in the opening half of the season. Baltimore will now have to use its other pass-catchers more against the Saints while Flowers continues his recovery.