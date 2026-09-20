Zay Flowers injury update: When will Ravens WR return? Latest status
Zay Flowers is out against the Saints with a hamstring injury, while Baltimore waits for his next return update.
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers will not play against the New Orleans Saints today in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season after being ruled out with a hamstring injury. Flowers hurt his hamstring during Baltimore’s Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, despite putting up 150 receiving yards and a touchdown before leaving the game. He missed the Ravens’ first two practices this week before returning on Friday as a limited participant. The Ravens initially listed him as doubtful, but later downgraded him to out for Sunday’s game.
Zay Flowers injury update after Week 1 Ravens win
Flowers suffered the injury during Baltimore’s 41-23 win over the Colts. He had already made a big impact, catching five passes for 150 yards and one touchdown before leaving the game.
The injury is also not completely new for Flowers. He missed two weeks during training camp because of a hamstring issue. That history helps explain why the Ravens have taken a careful approach with him this week.
Head coach Jesse Minter said Flowers was day-to-day while the team assessed his condition. On Friday, Flowers returned to practice but was limited. The Ravens later decided that he would not be ready to play against New Orleans.
Minter said earlier in the week, "We will look at and make sure we are putting Zay in the best position."
Also Read: Zay Flowers: Age, height, college stats, girlfriend, parents, salary, contract and more on Ravens WR
When will Zay Flowers return for Ravens?
There is no confirmed return date for Flowers yet. His return to practice on Friday is a positive step, but the Ravens have not said that he will definitely be back in Week 3.
Baltimore will travel to Brazil next week to face the Dallas Cowboys, giving Flowers another chance to return if his hamstring has recovered enough. The team will likely continue to assess him during practice before making that decision.
For now, the important update is that Flowers will miss the Saints game. The Ravens are avoiding putting him back on the field before he is ready, especially after he dealt with a hamstring problem during training camp.
Also Read: Zay Flowers hamstring injury update: What happened to Ravens WR? Latest status
Rashod Bateman steps up for Baltimore Ravens
With Flowers out, Rashod Bateman moves into the top receiver role for the Ravens. He did not have a catch in the Week 1 win over Indianapolis, but his role could increase against New Orleans.
The Ravens could also give more chances to LaJohntay Wester, Devontez Walker, Chris Moore and rookie Elijah Sarratt, according to the team.
Flowers’ absence leaves Lamar Jackson without the receiver who produced 150 yards in the opening half of the season. Baltimore will now have to use its other pass-catchers more against the Saints while Flowers continues his recovery.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More