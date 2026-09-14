Zay Flowers: Age, height, college stats, girlfriend, parents, salary, contract and more on Ravens WR
Zay Flowers has built an impressive NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, earning a massive contract extension after becoming one of their key receivers.
Zay Flowers is now one of the Baltimore Ravens’ biggest stars after signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension in August 2026. The deal includes $108 million in guarantees and keeps the wide receiver under contract through 2031.
Flowers, 26, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has become a key part of the Ravens’ offense since being drafted 22nd overall in 2023. He is coming off his second straight Pro Bowl season after leading Baltimore with 86 catches and 1,211 receiving yards in 2025.
Zay Flowers’ age, height, NFL career and contract
Born September 11, 2000, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Zay Flowers played college football at Boston College before entering the NFL. The Ravens selected him 22nd overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Flowers made an immediate impact, finishing his rookie season with 77 catches for 858 yards and five receiving touchdowns. His numbers continued to rise, and he had 74 catches for 1,059 yards in 2024 before setting career highs with 86 catches and 1,211 yards in 2025. The Baltimore Ravens list him at 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds.
His new contract is worth $140 million, with an average annual value of $35 million. Over The Cap reports that $54 million is fully guaranteed at signing, including a $24.855 million signing bonus, while the total guarantee package is $108 million.
Also Read: Is Colston Loveland playing today? Fantasy managers fume as Bears TE stays quiet while Cole Kmet scores TD vs Panthers
Zay Flowers’ Boston College records and family
Before reaching the NFL, Flowers became Boston College’s most productive receiver. He finished his college career with 200 catches, 3,056 receiving yards and 29 receiving touchdowns, all school records.
His family has also played a major role in his journey. Flowers is the 11th of 14 children born to Willie Flowers and Jackie Walden. His mother died after suffering a head injury when Flowers was 5. His father then raised the children as a single parent while working long hours.
Speaking about his father, Flowers said, "I used to see him get up and go to work at 4 a.m. in the morning; he did that every day Monday through Friday." Sports Illustrated reported that Willie also handled cooking, laundry and taking his children to football games.
Also Read: Why are Ty Johnson and T.J. Sanders not playing today vs Texans? Latest Bills injury updates for NFL Week 1
Zay Flowers’ girlfriend Kennedi and personal life
Zay Flowers is currently in a relationship with Kennedi. People reported that she regularly supports him and has appeared in posts connected to the Ravens receiver. The couple keeps much of their relationship private.
Flowers was previously linked to his college girlfriend, Ruby Antonioli. Reports said the two later separated, and Flowers moved on with Kennedi. People has identified Kennedi as Flowers’ current partner.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More