Is Colston Loveland playing today? Fantasy managers fume as Bears TE stays quiet while Cole Kmet scores TD vs Panthers
Colston Loveland is playing for the Chicago Bears against the Carolina Panthers in their Week 1 matchup on Sunday
Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland has had a slow start against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Fantasy managers who drafted him early are already second-guessing their decision after veteran Cole Kmet hauled in a touchdown pass.
Several frustrated fantasy managers took to social media, with some posting comments such as, “Should have picked Cole Kmet" and "Is Colston Loveland even playing today."
Also read: NFL Network app down: RedZone viewers report 'unable to process this request' error amid outage
Social media reactions
Fantasy football players took to X to react to the contrasting performances. One user vented, “Bears 21 points and Colston Loveland doesn't have a single fucking catch. Kmet just got a 30 yard TD.”
Another wrote, “Unless I get points for blocking, Colston Loveland is looking a bad pick out of the gate. Great for the Bears and all the other receivers. Maybe he'll get tipped out fantasy points by the other receivers at the end of the game.”
A third user, “Cole Kmet 22-yard touchdown while Colston Loveland doesn't have a single reception.”
“Colston Loveland blocking in the backfield while Cole Kmet catches a TD,” wrote another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More