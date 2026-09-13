NFL Network app down: RedZone viewers report 'unable to process this request' error amid outage

NFL RedZone appeared to be facing a major outage on Sunday in United States, with Downdetector showing 6,219 reports of problems as of 12:57pm EDT. NFL RedZone faced a widespread outage on Sunday, with thousands of users reporting issues on the NFL app. (X/@Blain_Crain)

And as of 1:10pm EDT, Downdetector showed 16,584 reports of outages.

According to the reported problem breakdown on Downdetector, 72% of users flagged issues with the App itself, while 19% reported problems specifically with Video Streaming. Another 5% of users said they were facing trouble with the Live Channel feature.

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Social media reaction As the outage stretched on, frustrated fans took to X to vent.

One user wrote, "This is so bad, 1:11pm est and @NFL app still down for RedZone."

Another wrote, “The @NFL app not working for Week 1 and Red Zone is the most NFL thing ever.”

Third wrote, "Just paid $90 for the annual NFL red zone subscription just for it to be completely down on the first Sunday of the season."

“redzone just not working on the NFL app man I am stressed out that I am missing this sh-t,” write another.

Some users directed their anger at the league itself over the cost of the service. One wrote, “WHAT ARE WE DOING. Yall better be ready to give a lot of money back since RedZone and the NFL app hasn't been working for the first 20 minutes of day so far. FIX YOUR SH-T.”

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Week 1 Sunday NFL games The outage came as NFL fans were tuning in for a busy Week 1 Sunday slate. The NFL had eight games scheduled for 1pm EDT, including Bears vs Panthers, Buccaneers vs Bengals, Saints vs Lions, Bills vs Texans and Ravens vs Colts, Browns vs Jaguars, Falcons vs Steelers, Jets vs Titans

Four more games were set for 4:25pm EDT, including Cardinals vs Chargers, Dolphins vs Raiders, Packers vs Vikings and Commanders vs Eagles.

The day will wrap up with the Cowboys facing the Giants in Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm EDT.

NFL RedZone is designed to provide live coverage of the Sunday afternoon games, making the outage particularly frustrating for subscribers.