NFL Network app down: RedZone viewers report 'unable to process this request' error amid outage
NFL RedZone hit a major outage Sunday, with thousands of fans reporting problems on the NFL app.
NFL RedZone appeared to be facing a major outage on Sunday in United States, with Downdetector showing 6,219 reports of problems as of 12:57pm EDT.
And as of 1:10pm EDT, Downdetector showed 16,584 reports of outages.
According to the reported problem breakdown on Downdetector, 72% of users flagged issues with the App itself, while 19% reported problems specifically with Video Streaming. Another 5% of users said they were facing trouble with the Live Channel feature.
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Social media reaction
As the outage stretched on, frustrated fans took to X to vent.
One user wrote, "This is so bad, 1:11pm est and @NFL app still down for RedZone."
Another wrote, “The @NFL app not working for Week 1 and Red Zone is the most NFL thing ever.”
Third wrote, "Just paid $90 for the annual NFL red zone subscription just for it to be completely down on the first Sunday of the season."
“redzone just not working on the NFL app man I am stressed out that I am missing this sh-t,” write another.
Some users directed their anger at the league itself over the cost of the service. One wrote, “WHAT ARE WE DOING. Yall better be ready to give a lot of money back since RedZone and the NFL app hasn't been working for the first 20 minutes of day so far. FIX YOUR SH-T.”
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Week 1 Sunday NFL games
The outage came as NFL fans were tuning in for a busy Week 1 Sunday slate. The NFL had eight games scheduled for 1pm EDT, including Bears vs Panthers, Buccaneers vs Bengals, Saints vs Lions, Bills vs Texans and Ravens vs Colts, Browns vs Jaguars, Falcons vs Steelers, Jets vs Titans
Four more games were set for 4:25pm EDT, including Cardinals vs Chargers, Dolphins vs Raiders, Packers vs Vikings and Commanders vs Eagles.
The day will wrap up with the Cowboys facing the Giants in Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm EDT.
NFL RedZone is designed to provide live coverage of the Sunday afternoon games, making the outage particularly frustrating for subscribers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More