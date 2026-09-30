Varanasi temple dance video goes viral, police call it AI-generated

The video triggered criticism on social media and from political and civil society groups. The Samajwadi Party's media cell alleged on X that obscene songs and performances were being held at temple premises and during religious events under the BJP government.

The purported video showed women dressed in ghaghra and sleeveless choli dancing on a raised platform to Bhojpuri songs. Policemen could allegedly be seen near the performance, with some purportedly watching or recording it on their mobile phones.

The Varanasi Police, however, on Tuesday said the video was AI-generated and was being circulated with the alleged intention of tarnishing the image of the police. The police said a case would be registered against those responsible for circulating the misleading video.

A video purportedly showing two women performing a vulgar dance at the Lat Bhairav temple complex in Varanasi during a traditional festival has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism over the alleged presence and conduct of police personnel at the venue.

The authenticity of the video had not been independently verified before the police issued their clarification.

What Varanasi Police said DCP Kashi Zone Gaurav Banswal said the video was entirely AI-generated. Police said videos recorded by members of the public at the event were examined and zoomed in on, but police personnel allegedly visible in the viral clip could not be seen in those recordings.

"The above video is AI-generated and is being circulated with the intention of tarnishing the image of police. In the mobile videos being made by the crowd, police standing in the background is not visible on any screen," the police said.

According to local reports, an FIR was registered at Adampur police station against unidentified persons over the circulation of the video.

What was the event? The video was linked to the five-day Baba Lat Bhairav Barat celebrations, held from September 23 to 27 this year. The festival marks the divine wedding of Baba Lat Bhairav, also known as Kapal Bhairav, with Goddess Bhairavi.

As part of the celebrations, devotees carrying wedding offerings from the main shrine in Kazzakpura proceed to Visheshwarganj Sabzi Mandi for the Tilak ceremony. The procession then stops at the Kaal Bhairav temple for rituals and aarti before concluding at the Lat Bhairav temple.

Temple-linked people have maintained that dance performances by nagar vadhus (courtesans) are part of the longstanding tradition associated with the Baba Lat Bhairav Barat. However, Sanatan Rakshak Dal president Ajay Sharma disputed this, saying such performances had been introduced only in recent years.

Advocate and former general secretary of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith Vikas Singh had earlier questioned the alleged conduct of police personnel in the viral video, calling for an impartial probe if any officers were found to have neglected their duties.